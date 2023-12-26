Intoxicated tourist’s festive frolic on Pattaya Walking Street

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

On Pattaya Walking Street, a tourist found himself in the spotlight after refusing to foot the bill for his drinks, stirring a peaceful intervention by the local law enforcement on December 24.

The tourist, whose identity remains undisclosed, showcased signs of inebriation, becoming uncooperative in settling his tab amounting to 198 baht. Responding swiftly to the distress call from the business owner, officials swooped in, orchestrating a diplomatic resolution that saw the tourist eventually coughing up the cash. Fortunately, no charges were pressed, and the incident left no casualties in its wake.

The Law and Order Division of the Pattaya City Administration, custodians of law enforcement, assured the public that such occurrences are rare. They emphasised that the majority of tourists are law-abiding and courteous. Pledging to uphold tranquillity as the holiday season unfolds, the division vowed to collaborate with other authorities to ensure Pattaya remains a haven of peace, safety, and orderliness. With the city gearing up for festive celebrations, the authorities stand vigilant to guarantee a harmonious environment for both locals and visitors alike, reported Pattaya Mail.

