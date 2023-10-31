Deputy Interior Minister’s whirlwind day: Prayers, fire, and fashion in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth started his day with religious activities, then assisted in a fire incident during the day, and ended it at a fashion show in Bangkok, showcasing his versatile persona. The deputy interior minister revealed the incident of rescuing an elderly woman from a burning building in Uthai Thani yesterday.

While attending a merit-making event yesterday, he was informed of a fire incident. He immediately rushed to the scene, where he found Chada Thaiseth, Uthai Thani Constituency 1 MP and a Thai Pride Party member, who is also his nephew, already present.

On reaching the scene, Chada found the fire and smoke to be intense. He quickly took charge and carried the elderly woman, who was unwell and was residing on the second floor of the building, to the hospital for treatment.

“I entered without fear, being a former mayor, I know how to put out fires and how to assist the elderly. This isn’t something unusual, as I often help out during fire incidents in Uthai province.”

Nonetheless, Chada posted an image later with a caption that read…

“Yesterday after the merit-making ceremony and the fire incident in Uthai Thani, I travelled to Bangkok to attend a fashion show. The Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 collection, designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Director of the Creative Department of the SIRIVANNAVARI brand, was showcased at the Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok.”

