Inhalant addiction: Chulalongkorn University lecturer warns of serious health risks

Photo: Freepik.

Frequent use of inhalants, especially to the point of addiction, can pose serious health risks, warns a popular Facebook page, Oh, It’s Like This, by Dr Jatuporn Denpruang, a lecturer in the Department of Biology at Chulalongkorn University. She responded to a query from a page fan asking whether frequent inhaling of these products is harmful or has long-term effects on the body.

Dr Jatuporn states that infrequent use of inhalants should pose little to no health risks. However, using these products frequently, excessively, or to the point of dependency could lead to adverse effects on health, particularly the respiratory system.

The ingredients in these inhalants can cause irritation to the nervous system, leading to symptoms such as inflammation of the nasal passages and even pneumonia.

Inhalants commonly contain menthol, camphor, peppermint, and essential oils extracted from various herbs such as spearmint, wintergreen, or eucalyptus. Camphor and peppermint, when inhaled, can provide a refreshing and cooling sensation in the nasal passages.

These inhalants are typically used to alleviate symptoms of colds, and congested noses, and to relieve headaches. However, if used excessively by someone without these symptoms, it can lead to irritation in the respiratory system, resulting in conditions such as inflammation of the nasal passages and even pneumonia.

Furthermore, the ingredients in these inhalants can irritate the nervous system as they have the potential to stimulate nerves, leading to a mild form of addiction. Overuse of these inhalants can also result in tarnishing one’s personal image. Sharing inhalants with others poses a risk of infection in the nasal area, especially with inhalants packaged in tubes.

Inhalant use

Accidents can also occur from using inhalants, such as if the product splashes into the eyes causing irritation, or if it splashes into the mouth causing a burning sensation.

To use inhalants properly, users should read the instructions on the product label, inhale slowly to feel refreshed, and not inhale too vigorously. Inhalants should not be used continuously over a long period. After use, the packaging should be cleaned and tightly closed.

Those who should avoid using inhalants include children under six years old, pregnant or breastfeeding women, patients with respiratory diseases, and anyone with nasal problems such as sinusitis or nasal infections reported KhaoSod.

For those who regularly use inhalants, if they feel a craving to inhale the product on days when they don’t use it, this could indicate a risk of addiction.

Using inhalants in appropriate amounts and at appropriate times can provide benefits from inhalation and reduce the risk of irritating the respiratory system.

