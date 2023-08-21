Influenza infection cases triple in a year, topping 970,000 with one fatality reported

Photo courtesy of Freepik

In an alarming public health update, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has noted that the annual influenza infection figures have exceeded 970,000 this year. A stark increase from last year’s number at this point, this figure is triple the magnitude, conveying the highly contagious nature of seasonal flu.

A fatality has been reported among the infected individuals. The unfortunate case is a 39 year old male beset with complications stemming from both alcoholism and chronic liver disease, stated Deputy Director-General of the DDC, Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn.

Dr Sopon emphasised that vaccination is pivotal for those classed under the at-risk population, including anyone crossing the age of 65 and those grappling with chronic ailments. Meanwhile, he urged others to exercise isolation and use face masks if they find themselves with influenza infection symptoms.

To ensure all individuals within the identified at-risk group are covered, the DDC advises them to seek a flu vaccine at the nearest state-operated healthcare facility.

Dr Sopon further recommended frequent hand washing as an additional measure to keep the flu at bay.

In a revelation that punctuates the severity of the influenza infection situation, the H1N1 strain, which has affected the Thai population for over 14 years, continues to dominate among the rising cases of influenza, even so, the deputy director-general reassured that this virus isn’t anomalously virulent reported Bangkok Post.

Addressing the surging influenza infection cases, Dr Sopon subtly dismissed circulating rumours suggesting a link between severe influenza symptoms and people who have achieved recovery from Covid-19 or received a vaccination. He stated that there’s no credible evidence to back these speculations.

As signposted by the World Health Organization, prominent seasonal flu symptoms include fever, coughing, headaches, muscle and joint pain, intense malaise, sore throat and a runny nose.

Dr Sopon added that the coughing could potentially last for more than two weeks, and is severe. However, he also mentioned that most people could bounce back in about a week sans any medical intervention.

Yet, the seemingly benign influenza infection might take a dangerous turn causing serious health concerns or even death, specifically in individuals belonging to the at-risk groups, Dr Sopon warned.