Influenza cases rise fivefold in Thailand amid illegal antiviral drug concerns

A startling surge in influenza cases has been observed in Thailand this year, with a fivefold increase compared to last year’s monthly averages. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to the public about illegal antiviral medications labelled as oseltamivir being smuggled into the country.

Doctor Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University revealed, on his Facebook page, that from January to September this year, a significant increase in influenza cases was observed compared to the same period in the previous year. The month of January saw fewer than 20,000 cases but this number escalated to 100,000 by September, far exceeding the 20,000 cases reported in September of the previous year.

Dr Thira further detailed the alarming rate of increase when compared to the same period the previous year: a 5.2 times increase in January, 7.6 times in February, 3.5 times in March, 3.8 times in April, 5.3 times in May, 6.9 times in June, 7.2 times in July, 6.4 times in August, and 5.1 times in September.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew recently announced the prevalence of influenza variants A H1N1, A H3N2, and B viruses in Thailand. As a precautionary measure, the Public Health Ministry is extending the child vaccination age range from six months to two years old to five years old, reported Bangkok Post.

A worrying trend has emerged in the north, where artificial antiviral medication labelled as oseltamivir is in high demand. Complaints submitted to the ministry suggest that locals have been misled into believing there is an oseltamivir shortage, leading to panic buying.

Doctor Narong Aphikulvanich, acting secretary-general of the FDA, clarified that oseltamivir is readily available, and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization is actively producing oseltamivir (30g and 45g) for distribution across all regions. He mentions that the artificial oseltamivir being sold in the North is smuggled into the country, and the FDA intends to take legal action against the culprits.

The oseltamivir medications currently listed in Thailand include Tamiflu 75g, GPO A-Flu 30g, 35g, and 75g. It is a controlled substance, available only at hospitals. Dr Narong strongly advises patients to only use it under prescription and avoid purchasing it from pharmacies or other platforms.

