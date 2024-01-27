Indonesians arrested for snatching Japanese tourist’s cash in Thong Lo

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Four Indonesians were arrested by Thong Lo Police at EmQuartier shopping mall for stealing cash worth US$8,700 from a Japanese tourist on January 24.

The suspects, identified as 61 year old Jaya Abidi, 58 year old Irsandi, 41 year old Suhenda, and 50 year old Iwan Susanto took off with the Japanese tourist, Yoshimune Yoshida’s cash. These criminals were caught red-handed, thanks to officers who scrutinised CCTV footage that traced their tracks.

The daylight theft took place at the Value Plus exchange office on the G floor of EmQuartier. The Indonesians, working in tandem, approached Yoshida from different angles, swiftly swiped his belongings, and discreetly exited the scene in a conspicuous pink cab.

With their every move captured on camera, the police traced the suspects’ journey through the city. The group disembarked at Soi Ekamai, hopped into a green-and-yellow cab bound for Rama 9, and ultimately pulled up outside the Buddy Place Hotel at Ramkhamhaeng Soi 81/4, where justice awaited them.

Upon questioning the hotel staff, it was revealed that the Indonesian gang had booked three rooms for their nefarious operations. With a meticulous search yielding crucial evidence, the authorities swiftly requested the arrest of the suspects for their involvement in a full-fledged conspiracy to commit the theft, reported KhaoSod English.

During the course of the investigation, it was uncovered that the group of four had travelled all the way from Indonesia to carry out their criminal plan. The victim, Yoshida, was specifically targeted by the cunning gang who lured him into their trap while he carried a backpack laden with cash.

The stolen money was divided among the perpetrators, who then clandestinely transferred their ill-gotten gains back to their families in Indonesia. As the truth unraveled, each member of the gang made their statements.

In related news, Thailand found itself on the flip side of tourism dynamics, experiencing a historic tourism deficit with Japan in the first half of 2023. The numbers tell a startling tale: one million Thais ventured into Japan, while a mere 300,000 Japanese enthusiasts made their way to the tropical haven of Thailand.