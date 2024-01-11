Indonesian bride marries brother-in-law, their love story goes viral

A 21 year old Cinta bride from East Kalimantan, Indonesia, recently made waves online when she revealed that her groom was none other than her former brother-in-law. This intriguing story began eight years ago when Cinta attended her sister’s wedding.

In 2015, Cinta was present at the wedding ceremony of her sister, which took place with a man named Rangga who had been her school sweetheart. A year later, the couple had a son together. However, despite their profound love, death had other plans.

“My sister got married in 2015 and had a son in 2016. They had been in a relationship since 2010 until death separated them.”

In October 2021, Cinta’s sister was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer. She had noticed the lump since March but due to the severe Covid-19 situation, she had been reluctant to visit the hospital. After undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments, her hair fell out, but Rangga never shied away from her.

He even shaved his head to match his wife’s appearance. However, a year later, Cinta’s sister passed away peacefully.

“At that time, I was studying at the university and didn’t live with my sister much. The only thing I knew was that he loved my sister very much. He looked sad and heartbroken. Since then, he has been taking care of his son alone.”

Later on, Rangga’s father asked Cinta’s parents if they would be happy for Cinta to marry Rangga to continue taking care of her sister’s son. Cinta was initially hesitant due to her ongoing university studies and concerns about life with her brother-in-law. However, in September 2023, she accepted the offer and they were married on October 17.

Follow us on :













Cinta did not anticipate that her love story would become a viral sensation on social media, receiving both positive and negative feedback, reported KhaoSod.

“I am happy because I was able to fulfil my sister’s wishes. I did not expect this post to go viral. Initially, I posted it for fun, but it turned out that there were many positive and negative opinions.”