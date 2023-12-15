IndiGo unleashes Phuket frenzy: Boosts flights, beats malfunction woes

Photo courtesy of b2bchief.com

In a bold move to amplify global ties, IndiGo, India‘s high-flying airline, unleashed a flight bonanza, with additional routes from Mumbai to Phuket and the revival of operations from Bengaluru to the Thai hotspot. But that’s not all—this strategic move comes amidst a soaring demand for year-end getaways.

IndiGo is set to soar to new heights with extra flights connecting Mumbai and Phuket, starting January 5 next year. These flights will operate six days a week, providing an unmatched travel experience for wanderlust enthusiasts. But the excitement doesn’t end there—IndiGo will also resume Bengaluru-Phuket flights, kicking off the service on February 28.

This strategic expansion caters to the wanderlust of customers aiming to jet off during the year-end holidays.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo announced the addition of new flights connecting India to Thailand, reinforcing commitment to increasing global connectivity from India.

Thailand’s allure, with its tropical beaches, shopping, entertainment, and ornate temples, makes it an ideal destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

“With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will connect India to Thailand 56 times a week.

“IndiGo remains committed to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued customers.”

However, amidst this aviation triumph, a shadow of concern looms. According to reports from January to November this year, IndiGo reported 233 instances of aircraft malfunctions, a figure that raises eyebrows.

SpiceJet, on the other hand, reported 44 of such instances, and Air India clocked in at 52. These numbers, though concerning, are notably down from 2022, where the airlines collectively reported 542 instances of aircraft malfunctions, reported the B2BChief.

IndiGo, despite these challenges, stands as one of the world’s fastest-growing low-cost carriers. With a fleet of over 330 aircraft, the airline operates a staggering 2000 daily flights, connecting 85 domestic destinations and 32 international destinations.