IndiGo launches flights from Hyderabad to Bangkok late February

Indian airline IndiGo announced the launch of daily nonstop flights between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) starting February 26.

IndiGo’s Airbus A320 family aircraft will be your chariot on this exhilarating journey, as it swoops into Bangkok, marking its 14th international destination from HYD. In a head-to-head battle, IndiGo goes wing-to-wing with Thai Airways, introducing formidable competition on this coveted route. Thai Airways, currently reigning with Boeing 787-8 flights, now faces a challenger that’s ready to take on the skies in style.

This launch propels IndiGo’s international destinations from eight to an impressive 14, all within a year since February last year. IndiGo already dominates the skies with flights to Bangkok from five Indian cities – Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. With the addition of the HYD-BKK route, they will be soaring through the skies with a whopping 37 weekly flights connecting India and Bangkok, reported Aviation Week.

IndiGo is also operating 20 weekly flights from various Indian airports to the tropical paradise of Phuket. Vinay Malhotra, the maestro behind IndiGo’s global sales, describes the new route as in line with the airline’s vision to enhance accessibility across Southeast Asia.

In related news, IndiGo has emerged as the dark horse, claiming the fourth spot globally in on-time performance for flights, according to the latest report from travel data analytics firm Cirium. In a surprising turn of events, Avianca Airlines of Colombia secured the top spot with an impressive 85.73% on-time performance, closely followed by Brazil’s Azul Airlines and Qatar Airways.