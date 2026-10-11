Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 11:13 AM
1 minute read
Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple
Photo via Facebook: Banshi Vlog

Police asked an Indian YouTuber to leave a temple in Udon Thani after he tried to stay there overnight while travelling through Thailand without money.

The incident drew attention online after the YouTuber posted a video titled, “Temple Thailand Good Police Say Get Out of The Temple Now Thailand Bad Experience fo[r] me”.

An Indian YouTuber travelling in Thailand with no money was asked to leave a temple in Udon Thani after trying to stay overnight.
Photo via Facebook: Banshi Vlog

In the video, he said he had no money with him and had asked to stay overnight at a temple in Udon Thani province.

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Police later arrived at the temple and told him that outsiders were not permitted to stay overnight on the grounds. Officers asked him to collect his belongings and leave.

During the conversation, officers questioned him about his travel plans and expenses.

The YouTuber said he was travelling without money and relied on asking people for help and food while moving between destinations.

An Indian YouTuber travelling in Thailand with no money was asked to leave a temple in Udon Thani after trying to stay overnight.
Photo via Facebook: Banshi Vlog

Police and temple staff suggested that he stay at a hotel and offered to take him to accommodation costing around 400 baht per night.

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The YouTuber declined, saying he wanted to continue travelling on a limited budget. He later decided to spend the night at a petrol station instead.

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Police also gave him advice about personal safety and how to continue his journey.

An Indian YouTuber travelling in Thailand with no money was asked to leave a temple in Udon Thani after trying to stay overnight.
Photo via Facebook: Banshi Vlog

The video prompted a large number of comments online, with some users criticising his approach to travelling without enough money for accommodation.

One commenter said travellers should research local rules before visiting Thailand, particularly if travelling on a restricted budget, and argued that people should not assume they can just sleep wherever they choose.

Another commenter urged him to consider how his behaviour might reflect on other Indian travellers, noting that the actions of a few people can influence perceptions of a wider group.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 11:13 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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