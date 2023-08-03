Indian man steals money from Thai vendors near Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ คุยข่าว เมืองนนท์

A cunning serial thief stole 950 baht from a Thai vendor in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The Indian man in question reportedly stole money from many other shops using the same smoke and mirror trick.

The victim, Kanticha, revealed to the media that the incident occurred on July 31 at her noodles shop in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi province. The 22 year old woman said an Indian man rushed into her shop and went straight to a fridge and grabbed some herb drinks.

The Indian man grabbed one bottle of the herb drink and handed over a 1,000-baht banknote. Kanticha asked for some smaller bills because the drink was only 25 baht. The Indian man changed his mind saying the drink was too expensive, so Kanticha handed the banknote back to him.

The Indian man then spoke to Kanticha in English before rushing to the fridge again and grabbing a second bottle. He then approached the vendor once again, asking for change. Kanticha, assuming two bottles cost 50 baht, handed over 950 baht as change, forgetting that she had already returned the money.

Kanticha checked the CCTV camera to see what had happened in her shop. The Indian man was seen pulling the mask up to cover most of his face. She had never seen this foreign thief in the area before and had heard stories of an Indian man committing a similar crime at a coffee shop in the province on July 21.

Kanticha disclosed that she filed a complaint with officers at Sai Noi Police Station and then made a merit because the theft had frightened her.

The woman added that she hoped the incident would act as a warning for other vendors and hoped the police to arrest the suspect as fast as possible to prevent a similar case in the future.