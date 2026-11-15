Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay

An Indian man was arrested in Udon Thani after immigration police found he had overstayed his visa by 525 days and was selling ice cream without a work permit while sleeping at a temple.

Umesh Yadav, a 24 year old Indian national, was detained on November 13 at a temple in Ban Lueam subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district, during a police operation targeting immigration offences.

Officers found Yadav with a motorcycle and sidecar fitted with an ice cream container. They also seized a single 20 baht banknote as evidence.

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Checks of his passport and immigration records showed that he had remained in Thailand for 525 days beyond his permitted stay.

Police said Yadav had been selling ice cream from his motorcycle without the required work permit and using the temple as a place to sleep at night to avoid immigration checks.

He was charged with overstaying his permission to remain in Thailand under Section 81 of the Immigration Act 1979 and working without a permit under Section 8 of the Emergency Decree on Managing the Work of Foreigners 2017, as amended in 2018.

Yadav was taken to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station along with the seized items for further legal proceedings. Police said he would also face deportation.

Last year, immigration police uncovered an illegal ice cream business operated by Cambodian migrants during a raid in Udon Thani. Officers seized freezers and motorcycles with sidecars, while the suspects faced deportation.

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