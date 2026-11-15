Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 11:34 AM
1 minute read
Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay
Photo via Facebook: ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

An Indian man was arrested in Udon Thani after immigration police found he had overstayed his visa by 525 days and was selling ice cream without a work permit while sleeping at a temple.

Umesh Yadav, a 24 year old Indian national, was detained on November 13 at a temple in Ban Lueam subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district, during a police operation targeting immigration offences.

Officers found Yadav with a motorcycle and sidecar fitted with an ice cream container. They also seized a single 20 baht banknote as evidence.

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Checks of his passport and immigration records showed that he had remained in Thailand for 525 days beyond his permitted stay.

An Indian ice cream seller was arrested in Udon Thani after police found he had overstayed his visa by 525 days and was sleeping at a temple.
Photo via Facebook: ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

Police said Yadav had been selling ice cream from his motorcycle without the required work permit and using the temple as a place to sleep at night to avoid immigration checks.

He was charged with overstaying his permission to remain in Thailand under Section 81 of the Immigration Act 1979 and working without a permit under Section 8 of the Emergency Decree on Managing the Work of Foreigners 2017, as amended in 2018.

Yadav was taken to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station along with the seized items for further legal proceedings. Police said he would also face deportation.

Related Articles
An Indian ice cream seller was arrested in Udon Thani after police found he had overstayed his visa by 525 days and was sleeping at a temple.
Photo via Facebook: ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

Last year, immigration police uncovered an illegal ice cream business operated by Cambodian migrants during a raid in Udon Thani. Officers seized freezers and motorcycles with sidecars, while the suspects faced deportation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 11:34 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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