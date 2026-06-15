India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 15, 2026, 11:38 AM
443 2 minutes read
India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed | Thaiger

A switch from visa-free entry to a visa-on-arrival (VoA) scheme for Indian tourists is unlikely to dent demand for Thailand, as competitive pricing remains the primary draw for the market, according to an Indian travel agent. The policy change may also help curb visa abuse, he said.

The Cabinet ended the 60-day visa exemption for 93 countries, including India. Indian nationals will revert to a VoA arrangement similar to the one in place before 2024.

Amit Gilani, owner of TravelButler in Mumbai, which specialises in outbound group bookings and independent travel from India, said via the Bangkok Post that the VoA is sufficient for Indian tourists and that year-round demand to visit Thailand remains strong.

He noted the VoA fee of 2,000 baht is not prohibitive, and travellers also have the option of an e-visa at 1,000 baht.

Gilani said the policy shift could help filter out Indian nationals who had exploited tourist visas by overstaying or working illegally in Thailand, citing previous records.

“This is a good move by Thailand. Hopefully, this won’t tarnish India’s name any further.”

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is also planning to propose to the National Visa Policy Committee that Indian visitors receive a 15-day visa exemption, given that India ranks among Thailand’s top five source markets.

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Gilani said a 15-day exemption would be adequate for most travellers, as the majority do not stay beyond two weeks, including those on wellness packages.

Phuket and Bangkok remain the top destinations for Indian visitors, supported by a wide network of direct flights from cities across India, Gilani said. Travel agents are increasingly promoting lesser-known destinations, including Koh Chang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Pai district, following familiarisation trips arranged by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Patsee Permvongsenee, executive director of TAT’s Asean, South Asia and South Pacific region, said the agency is targeting 2.55 million Indian tourists this year, on the condition the visa exemption remains in place.

Last year, more than 2.48 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, and as of June 7, the country had received 1.1 million Indian arrivals, placing India third among inbound markets.

Patsee said if the Visa on Arrival is implemented in Thailand, TAT may revise its target downward at a later stage. Based on discussions with Indian travel agents, the scheme is expected to affect mass tour groups more than luxury and independent travellers.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 15, 2026, 11:38 AM
443 2 minutes read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.