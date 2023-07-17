Inappropriate wedding photos sparks outrage online

Image courtesy of Sanook

A particular wedding was under relentless scrutiny following the behaviour of four young women recently, sparking fiery discussions online. The four all dressed up in Vietnam‘s traditional Ao Dai attire – their chosen hue was sweet pink for the occasion – posed for pictures in a way that did not sit well with netizens. Their chosen poses involved revealing their derriere by purposely opening their outfits, another demonstrating placing her hand on her friend’s derriere, and another laying her hand on a friend’s chest. All these photos were taken against a backdrop of a wedding banquet table, presumably before the banquet began.

As soon as the collection of these unconventional photos made its rounds on social media, the women were instantly criticised by netizens. Although it is unclear whether the four are bridesmaids or members of the banquet’s staff, all online voices heartily agreed that the young women committed a highly inappropriate act at someone else’s wedding ceremony. Regardless of how attractive one may be, distasteful behaviour like this is wholly intolerable, reports Sanook.

“You can argue that it’s just a fun, playful photo shoot, right? However, any defence you have would still invite criticism. Do not forget that every wedding is a significant event for each couple. Everything went well until your action – that alone has tarnished the wedding.”

“I really wonder how the bride felt after seeing those pictures. It was her wedding, she should have cautioned them in time before her wedding became a subject of disgust.”

“Oh dear, they wear Ao Dai but act disrespectfully. Back in my village, we carefully select our bridesmaids. Only courteous ones are chosen, considering the wedding also serves as the ceremony to worship our ancestors. Not everyone gets to be chosen for wearing an Ao Dai.”

Follow us on :













“Their posing is so disgusting. Look at where they placed their hands.”

“They have pretty faces, gorgeous makeup, beautiful outfits, but your actions are horrendous, girls.”