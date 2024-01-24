Imminent monsoon to disrupt lower southern Thailand with high waves

A severe monsoon is set to hit the lower southern provinces of Thailand between today and January 27, causing heavy rain and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand. The Meteorological Department of Thailand’s (TMD) Southern East Coast Centre, headed by Komon Promsakha Na Sakolnakorn, issued its third warning, advising against sea travel as waves are expected to reach up to three meters high.

The powerful high-pressure system from China and the strong northeast monsoon are causing turbulent weather conditions over the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea. This affects the lower southern provinces, including Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat, where the sea is expected to be very rough, with waves reaching 2 to 3 meters and in stormy areas, even higher. Fishermen and small boats are strongly advised to remain ashore during this period, reported KhaoSod.

The TMD urges the public to stay updated with weather forecasts and prepare for the incoming monsoon. This announcement comes as part of a series of updates provided by the centre to ensure the safety of those in the affected regions. The community is encouraged to take the necessary precautions and heed the warnings.

As the monsoon approaches, the community in the lower southern provinces of Thailand must prepare for significant weather disruptions. With safety as the priority, the TMD’s advisory plays a crucial role in informing and protecting the lives and livelihoods of the coastal population. Residents and mariners in the region are reminded to stay vigilant and follow updates closely over the coming days.

In related news, back in late December last year, extensive flooding affected South Thailand’s Narathiwat and Yala provinces due to heavy rain. The flood disrupted lives in 67 sub-districts across 16 districts, impacting thousands of inhabitants.

Authorities collaborated to drain floodwater, assess damages, and provide aid. Stay informed of the latest weather updates in Thailand.

