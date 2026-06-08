Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

A Thai man working illegally in South Korea is facing deportation after passing out in a taxi while under the influence of alcohol.

The case emerged after a Thai woman living in South Korea shared details on social media, describing the situation involving her male friend. In her post, she said the man had been drinking and fell asleep in a taxi. The driver was unable to wake him before taking him to a police station.

According to her account, the man later regained consciousness at an immigration office. She said she had attempted to arrange bail but was unable to reach the police station in time.

She posted pictures of the cash prepared for bail and the Gwangju Immigration Office with a caption that read…

“I don’t know what to say. Don’t let this happen to anyone else. He was drunk and was put in a taxi. The driver couldn’t wake him, so he took him to a police station. He later woke up at an immigration office. I’m so sorry I couldn’t help you in time. See you in Thailand then.”

The post quickly drew attention from Thai online users. Many responses were critical, with some saying the man should face consequences for working illegally in South Korea. Others found the situation hilarious and flooded the post with mocking comments.

Following the reaction, the woman removed the original post and later shared another message criticising those who mocked the situation, describing it as a serious matter.

The case comes amid ongoing concerns about the number of Thai nationals overstaying or working without permits in South Korea. The issue has led to stricter screening of Thai travellers entering the country, with some visitors reportedly denied entry.

In addition, South Korean authorities had just introduced restrictions affecting workers from four Thai provinces, including Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum and Maha Sarakham, particularly in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

Reports indicate that some workers from these areas left their employers to seek higher wages, contributing to tighter controls.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul previously told media that such issues stem from individual actions and urged Thai workers abroad to comply with local laws to avoid further restrictions.