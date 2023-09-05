Illegal Thai resort dismantled for violating National Forest Act

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phetchabun witnessed a significant operation yesterday as over a hundred officials systematically dismantled parts of a resort found to be unlawfully constructed on national forest grounds within the Khao Kho district.

The collaborative force, comprising soldiers, local administrative officials, and police officers, effectively removed five bungalows that formed part of the Khaokho Freeday resort. The decision to dismantle came following a court order, as informed by Witthaya Nawipan, the director of the natural resources office 4, located in Phitsanulok.

The resort, situated in tambon Rim See Muang, was the subject of a legal complaint after it was found disregarding the National Forest Act. The Act clearly states any form of encroachment on the forests of Pa Khao Bang and Pa Wang Chompoo is prohibited. According to the director, the resort did not hold any permission to utilise the land.

Despite receiving ample time from the Royal Forest Department to dismantle the bungalows, the resort failed to adhere, leading the office to procure a court order to undertake the task.

The director went on to mention that at least two more resorts are on the radar for similar violations. The authorities are currently in the process of securing court orders to proceed with the dismantling of buildings within these resorts in the Khao Kho area.

” The expenses associated with the dismantling will be borne by owners of the resorts which have refused to remove the buildings,” the director stated.

On September 2, the provincial governor, Krit Kongmuang, announced that the provincial authorities had initiated a crackdown on properties found encroaching on public land or conducting activities detrimental to natural resources. This announcement followed an official warning issued to the Khaokho Freeday resort to demolish its bungalows.

There was no resistance from the resort during the demolition process, the governor confirmed. He reiterated, “The Interior Ministry has instructed administrative officials nationwide to swiftly enforce the law against encroachment of public land and forests.”

Krit warned that anyone found obstructing officials in their duty would be prosecuted. Following the dismantling of the resort, the district chief, local leaders, and volunteers would collaborate to rehabilitate the reclaimed forest areas and restore the natural habitat.

The governor encouraged the public to report any instances of encroachment via the 1557 Damrongtham complaint hotline, reports Bangkok Post.

