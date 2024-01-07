Illegal teen hotspot Heaven Rangsit raided, hundreds of underage patrons found

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Authorities have raided the notorious teen hotspot, Heaven Rangsit, for operating without a permit and allowing almost 500 underage individuals to patronise the establishment. The bust occurred at around 12.30am today. Officials, including Ronnarong Tipsiri, Inspector General of the Department of Local Administration and Wilun Sitthiwong, Director of the Investigation and Legal Affairs of the Department of Local Administration, led a team of over 50 officers to the venue located in Klong Luang, Pathum Thani.

Heaven Rangsit, also known as the teen heaven, came under scrutiny following complaints to the National Anti-Corruption Commission about a venue operating without permission and enabling underage drinking. The venue was also accused of disturbing the peace with loud music and operating beyond the legally permitted hours.

An undercover operation revealed that the venue could house up to a 1,000 patrons. The majority of the patrons were found to be underage students. The venue had a strategy to send underage patrons out through the back door when authorities inspected the premises. Once the officials left, the underage patrons would return to the venue, reported KhaoSod.

Upon confirming the allegations, officials immediately launched a raid. The operation found a large hall with live music and intoxicated patrons. Some tried to escape but were unable due to the officers securing all exits. The officers ordered that the music be turned off and the lights turned on. It was discovered that Heaven Rangsit was an illegal establishment without proper licensing. They were found guilty of allowing minors under the age of 20 to patronise the venue, selling alcohol to minors, operating beyond permitted hours, and advertising alcoholic beverages.

The owner, manager, and operator of the venue were informed of their violations and will be prosecuted according to the law. A total of 489 patrons under 20 years old were found in the venue, with the youngest being just 16 years old.

Ronnarong stated that this operation aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s policy to maintain social order. He added that any activity that contradicts this goal must be eradicated using state mechanisms. The officials did not find any drug-related activities, but the operation prevented the children from getting involved with drugs.

The venue is located near several colleges and has been operating for several years. It is also located just a little bit away from an alcohol-free zone, attracting a large number of students. The officials have not yet identified the actual owner of the venue and will be conducting further investigations.

Noppadol Polsue, the District Chief of Klong Luang, stated that the venue was licensed to operate as a restaurant and had a permit to sell alcohol. However, it violated the rules by operating beyond midnight, which is against the regulations for restaurants.

The officials from the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection checked the records of the underage patrons and contacted their parents. They also coordinated with the schools to regulate the behaviour of the minors. The venue can potentially face a five-year closure for selling alcohol to minors and violating the order of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).