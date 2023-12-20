Illegal meatball factory raided, dirty products flood Bangkok and surrounding areas

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:23, 20 December 2023| Updated: 14:23, 20 December 2023
69 1 minute read
Photo via Channel 3
Photo via Channel 3

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police conducted a raid at an illegal meatball factory in the central province of Pathum Thani on December 18. The substandard and dirty products were found to be shipped throughout Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

CIB officers launched proactive measures and operations against illegal food producers in the country after six children suffered dizziness and rapid heartbeat after eating sausages last year, 2022. Officers monitored and tested several products until they discovered the illegal meatball factory in Pathum Thani province.

The factory reportedly produced pork meatballs under unhygienic conditions and sold them to vendors in local markets in Bangkok and surrounding areas. These included the Ying Charoen Market, Than Phet Pathum Thani Market and other markets in the Huay Kwang, Lat Plakao, Saimai and Taling Chan districts of Bangkok.

Officers later raided the factory which was converted from a house in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province on December 18. They found that each worker was mixing ingredients and performing each step with their bare hands. The factory was also dirty and the equipment was not up to standard.

Related news

In addition, the factory was mixing chicken into pork meatballs to cut costs but did not tell customers and did not include the information on the meatball packages.

A Thai woman named Thandarin presented herself as a factory owner. She admitted that her factory was operating without a permit and that her food products did not meet the standards of the Food and Drug Administration.

Thandarin also confessed to mixing dangerous sodium hydrosulphite and preservatives into the food in excessive amounts. Her factory produced about 200 kilogrammes of meatballs per day, and about 3,000 kilogrammes per month. Most of her customers were noodle shops.

For adding prohibited ingredients to food products, Thandarin will face a penalty of up to two years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both for violating the Food Act. She also faces a fine of up to 30,000 baht for offering false information on the food label.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.