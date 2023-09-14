The tale of twins: A cautionary chronicle of cigarettes and sun-kissed skin

Picture courtesy of Daily Star.

In a riveting revelation that has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and beyond, 61 year old American identical twins, Jean and Susan, have emerged as prominent examples of how lifestyle choices can influence one’s appearance, becoming representatives of their generation in this regard.

The sisters, who could once pass for mirror images, now look as if they’ve been separated not just by miles but by years—a whole decade, to be precise.

Originally featured in a 2009 research study and recently resurfacing on the bustling digital corridors of Reddit, this tale of twins has left the online world utterly gobsmacked. The Daily Star initially reported on this uncanny case, which has since been dissected, discussed, and debated by netizens far and wide.

Jean, the epitome of age-defying beauty, presents a visage that belies her years, thanks to a disciplined lifestyle devoid of tobacco and excessive sun exposure. Her skin, a radiant canvas, stands in stark contrast to Susan’s skin, which bears the tell-tale signs of years of smoking and sun-worshipping.

A 16 year veteran of the smoking brigade and a sunbather, Susan, since her carefree days of youth, appears to have aged 11 and a half years more than her twin, according to the study. She also tips the scales at a startling 6.8 kilograms lighter than Jean, a discrepancy that raises eyebrows as much as it does concerns.

A renowned plastic surgeon weighed in on the matter, stating that Susan’s penchant for UV rays and nicotine has led her skin down a perilous path. Her complexion, now marred by a smattering of age spots and a labyrinth of wrinkles, has lost its youthful elasticity, resembling more of a weathered parchment than human skin.

The Reddit community has been abuzz with reactions, ranging from the horrified to the enlightened.

“Hard smoking and sunbathing turned her skin into leather.”

“I once glimpsed an elderly sun-worshipper and thought, Blimey, I’d rather be pasty than pruney!”

“My mum’s a twin, and the difference between her and her smoke-loving sister is absolutely staggering.”

“I once mistook a sun-loving colleague for a woman in her fifties. Turns out, she was a mere 35.”

“This study has scared me straight. Not even a puff for me, thank you very much.”

The choices you make today could very well define the face you see in the mirror tomorrow.

