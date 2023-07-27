ICS joins hands with Siriraj Hospital for Groundbreaking Launch of ‘SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS’ Situated in one of Bangkok's most promising locations with a strong focus on preventive care, the brand-new health center encourages individuals to “put your health and well-being first rather than waiting until you fall ill.” It will feature 16 specialized clinics starting from July 21, 2023.

PHOTO via Siam Piwat

The ICS Lifestyle Complex, located opposite ICONSIAM, has partnered with Siriraj Hospital to launch the groundbreaking “SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS.” This pioneering preventive and integrative health center aims to extend comprehensive healthcare services beyond the confines of the hospital, making it the very first center of its kind outside the hospital premises.

With the ambitious goal of establishing a revolutionary healthcare experience in Thailand, the center is set to introduce 16 specialized clinics catering to diverse customer needs. It takes pride in synergizing the exceptional expertise of Siriraj Hospital’s medical professionals with cutting-edge medical technology innovations, all aimed at proactively safeguarding people’s well-being and prioritizing preventive care.

The center’s strategic focus lies in selecting an optimal location, ensuring easy accessibility for patients seeking their services. It is planning to commence full operations from July 21 onwards.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICS Company Limited, said: “The collaboration with Siriraj Hospital to establish the SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS, a center for preventive and integrative healthcare for holistic balance is a significant milestone. This achievement holds great importance as it allows people to access medical services with greater convenience. The comprehensive health center outside the confines of Siriraj Hospital is a pioneering venture, being the first of its kind situated within the ICS Lifestyle Complex building. This strategic location holds tremendous potential, given its direct connection to the ICONSIAM building, and the added advantage of proximity to the Charoen Nakhon Station, which serves the Golden Line Skytrain. Convenient transportation options such as roadways, rail networks, and boats further enhance accessibility to the health center, offering people the flexibility to choose their preferred mode of travel. Individuals can now reach the health center more conveniently, comfortably, and efficiently.”

He continued, “SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS serves as a vital attraction for individuals who prioritize their health and well-being proactively, aligning with a significant global trend observed worldwide. This also resonates particularly well with the lifestyle of the new generation, who are highly health-conscious but often face time constraints due to their busy schedules. This center serves as a crucial piece of the jigsaw puzzle, empowering ICS to cater to the diverse needs of its customer base. Its significance lies in its ability to attract a broader range of customers to utilize the health center’s services. This includes corporate clients, office workers within ICONSIAM, ICS, and the Charoen Nakorn vicinity, as well as employees from various stores within ICONSIAM and ICS. Additionally, tourists, general customers, and even health enthusiasts from GEN H (Health) will find appeal in this facility.”

“Since its launch last January, the ICS Lifestyle Complex has been gradually opening its doors to retail businesses and office spaces available for rent. With over 200 renowned brand partners on board, the sales have shown consistent and remarkable growth, surging by 54%. This positive trend indicates a noteworthy recovery in consumer purchasing power, which is steadily coming back to life. Looking ahead with optimism, we are confident that by the end of 2023, the number of visitors to the ICS Lifestyle Complex will witness a substantial increase of 50%,” said Supoj.

According to Prof. Dr. Apichat Asavamongkolkul, M.D. Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital at Mahidol University, the institution holds a significant responsibility in serving as a role model for the healthcare of the Thai population. To fulfill this role, the faculty has devised a proactive approach, empowering doctors to provide care to the Thai people even before they reach the hospital. This is the reason for the establishment of the Center for preventive health and integrative life balance, SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS. The center aims to provide a comprehensive range of services leveraging innovative medical technology and integrated healthcare consultancy. At SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS, individuals can access a variety of services, starting with health screening, preventive care, building holistic balance, rehabilitation, and delaying the aging process, through the expertise of its medical professionals.

He also said, “Situated across ICONSIAM at the ICS, this prime spot in the Thonburi region holds immense promise. Being the pioneering all-inclusive health service center beyond the hospital boundaries, it prioritizes convenient accessibility, reasonable pricing, and the ability to reimburse medical expenses in accordance with Thailand’s Comptroller General’s Department (CGD) guidelines. These features significantly enhance people’s access to medical services, ensuring a seamless healthcare experience.”

SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS is dedicated to forging a groundbreaking “healthcare phenomenon” for the Thai society, encompassing a diverse range of target groups. This visionary approach caters not only to the established clientele of Siriraj Hospital but also extends its reach to new customer segments, including corporate customers and the general public. SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS aims to provide novel solutions to society, fostering better health and well-being for all individuals, driven by the guiding principles of the 3Hs: Healthy, Happy, and Holistic.

The center also introduces the crucial concept of “Healthy First,” encouraging individuals in society to prioritize their healthcare and realize their full potential. By making health a primary focus, people can achieve personal fulfillment and contribute positively to society. Leveraging the unique strengths of SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS, both patients and general customers can easily access and benefit from the center’s services and enjoy a range of thoughtfully integrated activities within the center.

The outstanding credibility of Siriraj Hospital, renowned as one of Thailand’s most reputable medical institutions, bestows a unique and unparalleled distinction upon SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS. Coupled with its exceptional medical expertise, it sets the center apart from other medical service providers and makes it become an enticing destination that attracts people seeking an unparalleled medical service experience.

According to Clinical Prof. Dr. Wisit Vamvanich, M.D., Director of Siriraj Hospital, the center’s offerings will encompass five comprehensive areas of medical services. These areas include in-depth health screening, preventive care, fostering balance, rehabilitation, and measures to delay the aging process. The center boasts an impressive array of 16 specialized clinics, catering to diverse healthcare needs. These clinics include General Medicine Clinic, Health Promotion Clinic, NCDs Clinic (non-communicable diseases), Health Check-up Center, Vaccination Center, Male Health Clinic, Female Health Clinic, Child and Adolescent Clinic, Mental Health Clinic, Sports Performance Development Center, Physical Rehabilitation Clinic, Laser Skin and Aesthetic Clinic, Sappaya by Siriraj Applied Thai Traditional Medicine, Specialist Clinic, and the Thanyarak Breast Center.

Special features that set SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS apart from other health centers, for instance, are the introduction of the Male Health Clinic, a groundbreaking addition that marks the first of its kind and has never been opened at Siriraj Hospital before.

Additionally, the center takes pride in its Specialist Clinic, staffed by renowned doctors from Siriraj Hospital. The clinic places a strong emphasis on preliminary treatment, encompassing a wide range of medical areas, including the respiratory system, gastrointestinal system, nervous system, cardiovascular system, musculoskeletal system, and more. By offering comprehensive preliminary inspection services in various fields, the clinic aims to attract customers and build their confidence in the quality of necessary preliminary assessments provided.

Furthermore, the center envisions hosting knowledge-sharing activities and workshops in collaboration with various partners. These events aim to provide customers with comprehensive benefits, with a strong emphasis on expanding knowledge and understanding of diverse aspects of health. Through these initiatives, the center aspires to cater to the wellness and longevity needs of the Thai people effectively.

“The establishment of SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS enables Siriraj Hospital to open its doors to both existing and new customers. For existing customers, this center presents a welcome solution to alleviate congestion in the public service area of Siriraj Hospital. The center adopts a patient-centered approach, offering seamless services through integration with the same health information system of Siriraj Hospital, facilitating better communication and continuity of care for patients.”

To attract and serve new customers with a range of unique strengths and offerings, its strategic location ensures comfortable and convenient access to the center, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals seeking quality preventive health services, which is a rising health trend among the new generation of consumers. Moreover, for individuals who prioritize both health and appearance, the center offers diverse services associated with beauty and aesthetic treatments as well,” said Prof. Dr. Wisit.

To promote the grand opening of SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS and entice customers visiting ICONSIAM and ICS, an exciting promotional campaign has been meticulously planned to extend a warm welcome to potential patrons, inviting them to experience the services offered at the center. Simply purchase the exclusive health check-up program offered by SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS, which is led by a team of esteemed doctors from Siriraj Hospital to promote preventive health and achieve integrative life balance, customers can redeem cash vouchers worth 200 baht from Lotus’s Privé and participating stores. This enticing offer is available from today until August 1, 2023. Furthermore, Health Talk activities will be organized to disseminate valuable health knowledge on a range of topics. These informative sessions take place from July 20 to July 23, 2023.

On July 20, 2023, medical lecturer, Thawatchai Mankongsrisuk, M.D., will be presenting on the topic “Men’s Health Across All Ages” from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Following that, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Prof. Dr. Worapong Manatkiat, Head of Siriraj Skin Laser Center, will be presenting on “Aging Gracefully”.

On July 21, 2023, a special Health Talk event on the topic of “Health Promotion by Thai Traditional Medicine” will be conducted by esteemed experts and lecturers in applied Thai traditional medicine, Sukree Kade and Kodchakorn Somchat, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On July 22, 2023, there are two captivating Health Talk sessions: “Female Health Across All Age Groups” by Assist. Prof. Panicha Chantrapanichkul, M.D. (2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). “Gastronomy Diseases are Not Difficult to Treat” by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Potjaman Pisanprapha, M.D., from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On July 23, 2023, be enlightened with the topic “New Generation Parents: Understanding Child Development” by Assoc. Prof. Sureelak Sutchritpongsa, M.D., (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.), followed by “Health Check-ups and Vaccination in Adults” by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Potjaman Pisanprapha, M.D. (3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m).

SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS is an expansive and comprehensive healthcare center, spanning an impressive service area of 2,902 square meters. Conveniently located on the 5th and 5M floors within the ICS Lifestyle Complex, it stands opposite the renowned ICONSIAM. It welcomes patients and customers every day, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The center is prepared to open its doors and commence service from July 21, 2023, onward.

For additional information, reach out to ICS at 1338. Alternatively, for specific details about SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS and its services, please contact 02-414-1144 or connect with the center’s latest updates and offerings through its Facebook page: SIRIRAJ H SOLUTIONS.