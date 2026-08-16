HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints

HYROX Bangkok 2026, the international fitness competition running August 13 to 16 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, has come under fire online after competitors complained about smelly, dirty equipment.

Participants took to a community group to share their experience of the event, singling out the sandbags used in the competition. Athletes carry the bags on their backs throughout the race, and several described them as unpleasant smelling and visibly unclean, questioning the hygiene standards for equipment that comes into direct contact with the body.

Some participants suggested organisers should keep two sets of sandbags on hand, rotating one set into use each day while the other is cleaned and disinfected. This, they said, would give the equipment proper time to be sanitised between sessions rather than being reused continuously by hundreds of athletes.

Others pointed out that with registration fees running close to five thousand baht (US$140), competitors expect a reasonable standard of hygiene in return. Commenters noted that sandbags typically cost only a few thousand baht each, arguing the extra investment in cleaning would be well worth the improved experience and reputation of the event.

Several also raised concerns about skin health, given that the sandbags come into direct contact with athletes’ bodies for extended periods. Many competitors remove their shirts during parts of the race, meaning the equipment is exposed to sweat and skin contact from a large number of participants across each day of competition.

The discussion has continued to circulate online, with many calling on organisers to review cleaning protocols before future events.