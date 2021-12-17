Thailand
Hurdles and hopes for expats aiming to retire in Thailand
For many aging people, retiring to a tropical country that allows their pension or savings to be stretched farther, is just a dream. For decades, however, Thailand has seen retirees fulfilling their dreams by flocking to its beautiful beaches and oceans. But, in recent years, the strengthening baht and a shift in targetting wealthier tourists, has meant that dreams are being dashed for many potential elderly expats.
As the US-China trade war has made the baht stronger, hotel occupancy rates and overall tourism have plummeted in numbers. For those living here already on fixed savings or pensions, the strengthening baht has decimated their income. British expats have lost about 30% of their purchasing power following the pound’s weakening in the wake of Brexit. And, the financial downturn comes amid a tightening of visa rules for retirees. Now, foreigners must have a security deposit of 800,000 baht (US $25,364) in a Thai bank account for 2 months prior to applying for a retirement visa, or a monthly income of 65,000 baht (US $1,945). Or, they must have a combination of both that amounts to 800,000 baht, making it increasingly difficult for expats to retire in Thailand.
Pattaya, in Chon Buri province, has long been a haven for expats as during the Vietnam War, American soldiers flocked to the city in search of sun and sleaze. Once a quiet fishing village, Pattaya is now considered Asia’s sin city. One US Navy veteran says he first visited Pattaya during the war and has made it his home ever since. Now, at 83 years old, he is alone and estranged from his family. He says he is barely able to cover his living costs, let alone the deposit needed for a retirement visa. Feeling trapped, he says he is too old and too scared to go anywhere else as he has been out of the US for more than 30 years.
In order to get a retirement visa, applicants now must also have proof of health insurance, making it a potentially big problem for elderly people as the premium for aging expats can be as much as 100,000 baht (US $2,993) per month. As health insurance is a big issue for older expats, many over 70 or 75 years old are dropped from international private health schemes. While Thailand has an excellent, and mostly free, public health system, it doesn’t extend to retirees, rather they have to pay for it. However, using the public health system will be a lot less than the country’s private hospitals. Although the private hospitals are considered very good, it is important to note that public hospital doctors also work in the private hospitals.
This problem of aging expats in Thailand set against the issue of securing health insurance has opened up a niche market that has prompted huge investments from health care operators. Such an investment has seen the Thonburi Healthcare Group launching Jin Well-being County back in 2018, which is a 3.7 billion baht retirement city that includes a hospital and apartments. However, the project, is again, aimed at wealthier retirees. The group is expanding its plans to cater to such well-off retirees by building a 43-hectare facility in Krabi which will target such Westerners in the coming years. The Jin Well-being manager says this new project will resemble that of a 5-star hotel.
Meanwhile, for expats that actually own property, a decrease in demand has left many stranded and unable to cope with the tightening immigration system. Even if they want to move, they have had trouble selling their properties. And, the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically hit the property market, with no official end in sight.
But, the news is not all bad for expats looking to retire in Thailand. Britons have steadily dominated the retirement visa market in Thailand, with a 30% increase in overall visas being issued from 2014 to 2018. Kasikorn Bank estimated that 2016 saw a 9% increase over the previous 2 years of those foreigners 50 years old and over holding long-stay visas. Thailand’s government has also taken steps to increase its bid for wealthy retirees, by offering an elite visa scheme. Holders of this type of visa can pay to stay in the country from 5 years up to 20 years, but must pay an equally high price. Starting from 500,000 baht (US $14,964) to 2 million baht (US $59,855), it is clear that only those with a hefty pocketbook can take advantage of this type of visa.
For those who do end up on an elite visa, they can enjoy staying in the country long-term, avoiding the annual renewal paperwork and proof of funds that the retirement visa requires. And, after citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners Group was appointed as an exclusive global concessionaire for the programme, the amount of applications from retirees increased by 34% on average between 2016 and 2019. Even more good news has came about earlier this year when the government dropped an immigration law that garnered heavy criticism, just days after China announced a ban on overseas tours in order to contain Covid-19.
The baht may also give relief soon as it softened at the start of this year, while the central bank announced a relaxation of rules on capital outflows to weaken the currency. But, many expat retirees say it may be too late to save their dreams, as one expat says many of his friends have resorted to alcoholism in a bid to curb their depression over the current situation. The expat says people all around him are deteriorating after the strict immigration laws came into effect.
Despite the hoops to jump through in order to get a long-term visa, even those who succeed may not be aware of the different cultural aspects that living in Thailand presents. One thing that is glaringly evident on a daily basis, is the dangerous roads. Statistically, if you are over 30 years of age, don’t drink and drive, wear a helmet, or drive a car, Thailand’s roads are just as safe as 70% of the rest of the world’s. But, if you do choose to drink and drive, or not wear a helmet, you may join the World Health Organisation statistic that puts Thailand’s roads as the 6th most dangerous in the world.
Politics are also quite complicated in the Land of Smiles, with many expats failing to get a real grasp of the political situation that has greatly affected the country for years. From the outside, it looks like Thailand is run by a quasi-military government, yet allows democratic elections and other citizen rights. However, the country has had a long history of military coups since is became a constitutional monarchy in 1932. The Thai Royal Family is still highly-respected by Thais, but the King still has the last say. What this means, is that the King has remained the Head of State in all Thai constitutions since 1932. Alternative governments, and military coups, therefore, cannot be enacted without the support of the Thai monarch.
Although there is a heavy focus from Thai media outlets on political drama, Thailand has remained stable and safe for expats and retirees over the past 50 years. As the economy was booming until the Covid pandemic, the country has stumbled along, proving that it is resilient enough to remain stable. And, the expat community is alive and well, with many people to meet once arriving.
For those who are interested in retiring in Thailand, there are many online articles that will help you become acquainted with daily life in the Kingdom. As with all countries, the positives and negatives must be weighed carefully before making a long-term move abroad. For many expats, Thailand has proven to be a wonderful new home, with many exciting things to see and do. From world-class beaches to stunning temples and mountains, the country offers something for every age and type of traveller.
