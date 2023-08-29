Human trafficking: Thai “masseuses” escaped from Maldives

Image via Khaosod

A woman was arrested at Don Mueang airport on charges of human trafficking and exploiting two Thai women by promising them high-paying massage jobs in the Maldives. The women, however, were forced into prostitution upon arrival. The arrest took place yesterday, followed by a complaint by the victims who managed to escape and seek help from the Thai embassy in the Maldives.

Using Facebook, 29 year old Pechanan lured Thai women into working at a Thai massage parlour in the Maldives, promising a salary exceeding 100,000 baht per month. Two Thai women fell for the human trafficking scheme and willingly travelled to the island nation.

Upon arrival, they discovered the grim reality that their jobs involved selling sexual services, forcing them to entertain multiple guests daily.

Unable to endure such circumstances, the victims managed to escape and sought assistance from the Thai embassy in the Maldives, which facilitated their return to Thailand. After reaching their home country, they reported the incident to the Royal Thai Police.

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Pechanan dated August 24, under the charges of “conspiring to arrange or take someone for the purpose of prostitution and aiding and protecting others’ prostitution business”.

Subsequently, the arresting officers learned that Pechanan was planning to return to Thailand and prepared to apprehend her. Following her arrest, Pechanan confessed to the human trafficking charges during the interrogation. She was then handed over to the investigating officers of the Special Operations Division 5 of the Royal Thai Police to proceed with the case.

Follow us on :













In a similar news, a few weeks back, an infamous karaoke club, located in the Nong Ya Lad district of Kantharalak, Sisaket was raided to crack down on human trafficking, particularly to make a profit out of child prostitution involving those less than 18 years old. Investigations had revealed that one such karaoke outlet was exploiting minors under 18 for sex trafficking.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.