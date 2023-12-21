Human trafficking ring busted: Underage girls lured to sell virginity to Chinese investors for 200,000 baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An investigation led by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) led to the arrest of seven individuals allegedly involved in a human trafficking ring today. The accused were reportedly enticing underage girls from Mae Hong Son province to sell their virginity to Chinese investors in Bangkok for a fee of 200,000 baht (US$ 5,733). If the girls were found to be non-virgins, the fee was halved.

The main suspects were two women identified as 22 year old Busarin and 19 year old Kwanjira. They were charged with conspiring for trafficking and procuring persons through coercion or deceit, even with the victim’s consent. Police Major General Saruti Kweangsopha, the CSD chief, revealed that the suspects targeted only those girls who had never had sexual intercourse before. The victims were lured into a trip to Bangkok, where they were forced into prostitution at various luxurious hotels.

“The victims were not allowed to use condoms during the intercourse,” added Pol Maj Gen Saruti. He further mentioned that the traffickers would retain half of the payment made by the clients. If a victim wasn’t a virgin, indicated by the absence of bleeding after intercourse, only half the fee was paid, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Police Colonel Suraphong Chardsut, the CSD deputy chief, stated that evidence and testimonies from more than 25 victims were gathered before the arrest warrants were issued. The suspects included two adults and five minors under 18 years old who had previously been prostituted by Chinese clients.

Police Colonel Ratchaphum Kusuman, head of the 4th CSD Brigade, revealed that while Busarin denied the allegations, Kwanjira and the five minor suspects confessed to their crimes. They had been involved in this activity for over two years. Their modus operandi involved luring victims with large sums of money or expensive mobile phones. After this, the victims were flown to Bangkok for a holiday, which ultimately led to their forced prostitution. The suspects are now in the custody of the 4th CSD Brigade for further legal proceedings.