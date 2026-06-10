Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 10, 2026, 11:48 AM
388 1 minute read
Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าวนครแม่สอด

A pickup truck carrying illegal Chinese national fatally crashed into a motorcyclist during a high-speed pursuit with police in Tak yesterday, June 9.

Officers from Mae Sot Police Station set up a checkpoint at Phattarawit Intersection yesterday, June 9, and signalled a bronze-grey pickup truck to stop. According to police, the driver instead reversed and drove against traffic to avoid inspection.

Police said the driver, identified as 31 year old Chai, accelerated away from the checkpoint while four Chinese nationals, who were later found entering Thailand illegally, were in the vehicle. The accused dropped the Chinese passengers along the route.

During the pursuit, the pickup collided head-on with a food delivery rider travelling in the correct lane. Police reported that Chai did not stop after the crash and continued to flee.

Pickup truck with illegal Chinese kills motorcyclist in Tak
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าวนครแม่สอด

Officers discharged firearms at the vehicle’s tyres in an attempt to stop it. The pickup then veered off the road and crashed into a roadside forest area.

Police arrested Chai and four Chinese nationals at the scene and nearby. All were taken to Mae Sot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The motorcyclist was identified as 35 year old Acting Second Lieutenant Witsanu Thongpratueang. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Articles

According to Thai PBS, Witsanu was involved in community activities and volunteer work, including fundraising for the psychiatric ward at Mae Sot Hospital. He worked as a food delivery rider in the morning and drove a school bus in the afternoon.

Innocent motorcyclist killed in police chase
Photo via Facebook/ AEC อาเซียน News

Reports on Thai PBS indicate an increase in illegal border crossings in Tak province. Over the past two days, authorities recorded more than 10 separate cases involving foreign nationals illegally entering the country.

In a related case last month, six Chinese nationals were arrested after entering Thailand via Sa Kaeo province. Police pursued a pickup truck linked to the case for more than 70 kilometres before making arrests.

In March, seven Chinese nationals without entry documents were detained at a resort in Kanchanaburi province. Police said the group had travelled from Cambodia through an illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo.

Human smuggling suspect kills motorcyclist during police chase
Photo via Facebook/ AEC อาเซียน News

Latest Thailand News
Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok

2 minutes ago
Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak

2 hours ago
Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui

2 hours ago
Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring | Thaiger Thailand News

Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring

3 hours ago
Thai man rams car into motorcycle, kills girlfriend, innocent bystander | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai man rams car into motorcycle, kills girlfriend, innocent bystander

4 hours ago
Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner | Thaiger Hot News

Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner

4 hours ago
Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket&#8217;s Surin Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket’s Surin Beach

4 hours ago
Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run

20 hours ago
Thief raids empty Phuket luxury home, steals gold and 3 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief raids empty Phuket luxury home, steals gold and 3 million baht

20 hours ago
Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues

21 hours ago
Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision

21 hours ago
Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai

22 hours ago
UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative | Thaiger Thailand News

UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative

22 hours ago
Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents

23 hours ago
2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says

23 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia | Thaiger Events

Bangkok’s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia

24 hours ago
Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage

24 hours ago
British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage | Thaiger Phuket News

British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage

1 day ago
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

1 day ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

1 day ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

1 day ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

1 day ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

1 day ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

2 days ago
Crime NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 10, 2026, 11:48 AM
388 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.