Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak

A pickup truck carrying illegal Chinese national fatally crashed into a motorcyclist during a high-speed pursuit with police in Tak yesterday, June 9.

Officers from Mae Sot Police Station set up a checkpoint at Phattarawit Intersection yesterday, June 9, and signalled a bronze-grey pickup truck to stop. According to police, the driver instead reversed and drove against traffic to avoid inspection.

Police said the driver, identified as 31 year old Chai, accelerated away from the checkpoint while four Chinese nationals, who were later found entering Thailand illegally, were in the vehicle. The accused dropped the Chinese passengers along the route.

During the pursuit, the pickup collided head-on with a food delivery rider travelling in the correct lane. Police reported that Chai did not stop after the crash and continued to flee.

Officers discharged firearms at the vehicle’s tyres in an attempt to stop it. The pickup then veered off the road and crashed into a roadside forest area.

Police arrested Chai and four Chinese nationals at the scene and nearby. All were taken to Mae Sot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The motorcyclist was identified as 35 year old Acting Second Lieutenant Witsanu Thongpratueang. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Thai PBS, Witsanu was involved in community activities and volunteer work, including fundraising for the psychiatric ward at Mae Sot Hospital. He worked as a food delivery rider in the morning and drove a school bus in the afternoon.

Reports on Thai PBS indicate an increase in illegal border crossings in Tak province. Over the past two days, authorities recorded more than 10 separate cases involving foreign nationals illegally entering the country.

In a related case last month, six Chinese nationals were arrested after entering Thailand via Sa Kaeo province. Police pursued a pickup truck linked to the case for more than 70 kilometres before making arrests.

In March, seven Chinese nationals without entry documents were detained at a resort in Kanchanaburi province. Police said the group had travelled from Cambodia through an illegal border crossing in Sa Kaeo.