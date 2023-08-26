Human foot remains found in dismantled car linked to fatal accident three months ago

Image courtesy of Sanook

The remains of a human foot, missing for almost three months, were discovered during the dismantling of a car in a garage. The eerie discovery coincided with the finding of a lottery ticket matching the vehicle’s registration number.

On August 24, around 4pm, the Sri Thep Rescue team in Phetchabun province was alerted by the Sri Thep garage to assist in removing human remains from a black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, registration 1704 Lopburi. The remains were found by accident during the dismantling of the vehicle on the garage premises.

The rescuers collected the skeletal remains of a toe, a nail, and some dried flesh from the car’s carpet. These were handed over to a monk at Nong Hai temple who performed a religious ceremony for the owner of the foot or the vehicle.

Nattachak Nun, a Sri Thep rescuer who responded to the alert and took the foot’s remains for the ceremony, revealed that the vehicle had been involved in an accident where it collided with a bridge railing around 00.25am on June 8, 2023. The incident occurred on Highway 21, Saraburi-Lomsak, Bangkok side, in Putoi, Wichian Buri, Phetchabun. The driver, a transwoman, was seriously injured and lost half of her right foot. There were also two other passengers, a man and a woman, who were injured. The driver later passed away, and at the time, the missing part of the foot could not be found.

The discovery of the foot was made by Chaiwat, 54 years old, a relative of the garage owner and the person who found the human foot part. He said that a worker at the garage told him that they were able to open the driver’s side door. As he approached to remove the metal debris, he was taken aback to find something resembling a finger and a nail. He was certain it was a human finger. There was no smell, and it was stuck to the carpet behind the driver’s seat.

The vehicle was bought by the garage owner from an accident site in Putoi, Wichian Buri, shortly after the accident occurred. Chaiwat was asked to disassemble it for parts yesterday. He said he didn’t experience anything unusual before the discovery and had a peaceful night’s sleep the previous night. However, the coincidence of the discovery with a Buddhist holy day led him to believe that the owner of the foot part may have intended him to find it and perform a religious ceremony for them.

Follow us on :













Interestingly, amongst the wreckage, an old lottery ticket was found, with the last four digits corresponding to the vehicle’s registration number, 1704. It is speculated that the deceased driver may have purchased the ticket. Chaiwat said he would use the vehicle’s registration number to buy a lottery ticket in the hopes of good fortune. He had already bought some tickets with numbers related to himself. However, he has not yet found the vehicle’s registration plate due to the severe damage to the vehicle, reports Sanook.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.