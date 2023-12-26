Huawei Thailand secures prime minister’s cybersecurity excellence award

Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Government

For the second year running, Huawei Thailand has secured the esteemed Prime Minister Awards: Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2023, underscoring the firm’s unwavering commitment to bolstering Thailand’s cybersecurity standards. The award was presented to Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co Ltd, headed by CEO David Li, by the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Jantararuangtong, yesterday.

These accolades are conferred upon government bodies, private sector companies, and other organisations within Thailand that demonstrate a dedicated focus on advancing cybersecurity and cultivating a widespread understanding of cyber threats across all segments of Thai society.

The recognition bears testament to the relentless pursuit of these organisations to continually enhance their cybersecurity proficiency in Thailand. Huawei has been acknowledged as one of the organisations bolstering cybersecurity operations in the nation, through its drive to foster the ecosystem of intelligent technology and innovation, thus preparing Thailand for the digital economy and positioning it as the digital hub of Asean.

Prasert expressed his gratitude for Huawei’s efforts in lifting the country’s cybersecurity standards and its ongoing endeavour to impart valuable knowledge to Thailand by collaborating with various partners from both the public and private sectors.

“The National Cyber Security Agency aims to make the Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2023 a crucial part of driving awareness and preparedness among organisations and their personnel, as well as society as a whole, in dealing with increasing cyber threats that have severe economic and social impacts. This will lead to a creative and supportive force that elevates Thailand’s competitive capabilities,” stated the minister.

The award recipients were assessed by a panel of nine highly-qualified experts in the cybersecurity field, according to AVM Amorn Chomchoey, secretary-general of National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). The assessment committee also entrusted TRIS Corporation, a central agency with expertise in this area.

“As partners, NCSA and Huawei Thailand agree that we need to drive those agendas both directly and indirectly through various campaigns in order to achieve those goals, which will result in an even stronger cybersecurity standard for the country and more digital talents to serve the demands from the industrial side,” AVM Amorn added.

Highlighting the partnership with Huawei to uplift the cybersecurity standards across all sectors of Thailand, he expressed his gratitude to Huawei Thailand for its partnerships in many successful projects over the years and offered congratulations to Huawei for receiving this prestigious award.

Echoing these sentiments, Li reiterated Huawei’s dedication to boosting Thailand’s cybersecurity standard. He outlined Huawei’s collaboration with various partners from both public and private sectors to enhance the cybersecurity standard for Thailand and to enable more data protection for everyone in the country through leading innovations, education platforms, and competition activities hosted by Huawei and its government partners.

“Those activities were designed to incubate the next generation of digital talent in the country and to elevate knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity. We are honoured to be presented with the award in the ‘Cybersecurity Supporting Awards 2023’ category, which is the result of our active commitment in digital talent incubation and to assist Thailand in its sustainable digital transformation journey, and becoming the digital hub of Asean,” he said, adding that this is in line with Huawei missions “In Thailand, For Thailand” and “Lead Everyone Forward, Leave No One Behind”.