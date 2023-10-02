Huawei, NCSA launch Thailand Cyber Top Talent 2023 amid rising online threats

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A landmark cybersecurity competition named Thailand Cyber Top Talent 2023 has been launched by Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co, Ltd and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). The contest, open to students and the general public, offers the chance to win a total of 521,000 baht in cash prizes. The initiative is intended to promote cybersecurity knowledge, serve as a platform for skills development, and address rising online threats.

The competition’s victors will go on to represent Thailand in the forthcoming Cyber SEA Games. The first round, hosted on September 16, attracted an impressive 2,323 participants from across the nation, forming 831 teams. The teams spanned all three categories: high school, university, and the general public.

The final, intense showdown took place on Saturday at the Centara Grand Central Plaza Ladprao, with 30 finalist teams battling for the prestigious title. The Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Chantararuangthong, presided over the event.

Prasert stressed the importance of cybersecurity in our interconnected world, stating that online threats have been steadily increasing in severity and can affect both the public and private sectors on a global scale. The stakes are even higher when public infrastructure, such as national waterworks, electricity systems or financial institutions, become targets. With advanced technology, incidents involving compromised online data and various scams have become more prevalent among the Thai population.

He expressed optimism about the high turnout for the competition, seeing it as an indicator of the resources available to enhance national cybersecurity to global standards.

Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, the secretary-general of the National Cyber Security Agency, emphasised the global IT talent shortage and the need for the NCSA to cultivate expertise in the area, Bangkok Post reported.

“We are committed to enhancing public awareness of online threats and are actively collaborating with esteemed global partners to organise public events to foster knowledge.”

