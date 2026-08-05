Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 3:08 PM
1 minute read
Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

A worker at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary was killed after a suspected tiger attack early this morning, August 5. Officials are searching for the animal amid concerns it could attack again.

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa said officials received reports of the incident at about 6.45am after the victim, 48 year old Sakarin Wichajan, failed to arrive at a scheduled meeting before dawn for a youth camp activity at a school.

A suspected tiger attack killed a staff member at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary as officials searched for the animal responsible.
Photo via Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

A colleague went to look for Sakarin at a shelter about 200 metres from a guard post, where he found the victim’s mobile phone and personal belongings. He also discovered Sakarin’s mosquito net, what was believed to be part of his scalp, and drag marks resembling those left by a wild animal carrying its prey.

Search teams later found Sakarin’s body in the middle of a stream, around 200 metres from where his belongings were discovered. Officials said the body showed signs of being eaten by a wild animal, while fresh tiger footprints were found nearby.

Police from Lan Sak Police Station have been notified and are handling the case.

A suspected tiger attack killed a staff member at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary as officials searched for the animal responsible.
Photo via Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

Atthaphon said a tiger is believed to be responsible because the sanctuary has a large tiger population. He said the attack was highly unusual because the species does not normally approach people, and authorities do not yet know why it came so close to an area regularly used by staff.

According to Atthaphon, officials do not believe the animal was driven by hunger, as prey is abundant within the sanctuary.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV and camera trap footage to identify the tiger. They have also been ordered to remain on alert over concerns the animal could repeat the behaviour after attacking a person.

A suspected tiger attack killed a staff member at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary as officials searched for the animal responsible.
Photo via Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

The sanctuary has been temporarily closed while officials search for the tiger responsible. Activities in the area have also been suspended until the tiger is captured.

Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary spans Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Tak provinces. It was designated a wildlife sanctuary in 1972 and was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in December 1991.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 3:08 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.