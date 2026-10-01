Hua Hin-U-Tapao flights begin October 23 with EZY Airlines

EZY Airlines operated its inaugural flight between Hua Hin and U-Tapao yesterday, September 30, ahead of scheduled passenger services beginning on October 23.

The flight departed Hua Hin Airport at 8.49am and arrived at U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport at 9.29am, completing the journey in about 40 minutes. The service used a Cessna Caravan C208B with around 10 passenger seats.

Regular flights are due to operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Promotional fares will start at 2,900 baht, with tickets going on sale on October 10 through airport counters, the EZY Airlines website and online travel platforms.

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Representatives from Hua Hin’s local government and tourism sector joined the inaugural flight before attending a launch ceremony at U-Tapao, where the aircraft received a water salute.

The new Hua Hin-U-Tapao flights provide a direct air link between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Thailand’s eastern seaboard, including Rayong and the Pattaya area. The route is intended to give travellers an alternative to the much longer journey by road.

EZY Airlines is expanding its regional network using small Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, targeting routes between tourism destinations that are not directly connected by larger commercial carriers. The airline also operates services between U-Tapao and Surat Thani.

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The Hua Hin route forms part of wider efforts to increase activity at both airports and improve connections between secondary tourism destinations outside Bangkok.

EZY Airlines has been expanding around smaller regional airports using 10-seat Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. The carrier has previously outlined routes linking destinations including Hua Hin, Phuket, Surat Thani and Krabi as part of efforts to improve connectivity between secondary tourism cities.

The airline has also faced setbacks. In August, EZY dropped planned northern routes after saying airport parking charges made the services financially unviable, highlighting the challenges of operating low-capacity regional flights.