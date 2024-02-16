Hua Hin Hospital issues urgent warning as air quality worsens

Photo courtesy of IQ Air

Hua Hin Hospital issued a warning over the deteriorating air quality gripping the district.

Hua Hin Hospital’s Facebook announcement revealed alarming statistics regarding the current air pollution levels plaguing the area. The Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to a staggering 196 by 8am, nearly doubling the safety threshold. Health experts stress that AQI values above 100 pose severe health risks.

Moreover, the concentration of hazardous PM2.5 particles stands at a perilous 73.6 microgrammes per cubic meter, well above the safe limit of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre. This poses a significant threat to respiratory health, with particles capable of infiltrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

The hospital’s report underscores an alarming upward trend in pollution levels, urging both residents and visitors to take immediate precautions. Wearing masks capable of filtering out dust particles is strongly advised to mitigate the adverse effects of poor air quality.

This warning comes amid escalating concerns about air pollution across Thailand, prompting urgent action from local and national authorities. It is imperative for the public to stay updated on air quality reports from reliable sources and to adopt necessary measures to safeguard their well-being during this critical period of heightened pollution, reported Hua Hin Today.

In related news, as the dense smog engulfs Bangkok with toxic air levels skyrocketing past safety thresholds, authorities urgently call for remote work, revealing shocking pollution statistics. In a directive by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) urged state entities and private firms to enact emergency measures, allowing their employees to work remotely yesterday and today.

In other news, the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department (RRAAD)admits its efforts to tackle sky-high PM2.5 levels in Bangkok are being thwarted by the haze drifting from Myanmar.

RRAAD Director-General Supit Pithaktham sprung into action after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s directive to combat PM2.5 air pollution actively. Supit revealed that despite their daily endeavours since December to produce artificial rain, the intensified burning of farmland in Myanmar has unleashed a relentless barrage of pollution, carried by easterly winds into Bangkok.