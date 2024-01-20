Hua Hin Health Park revolutionises healthcare with grand opening

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

Hua Hin Health Park celebrated its grand opening yesterday, January 19, ushering in a new era of comprehensive wellness.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul who conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and actively participated in the inaugural festivities. A star-studded gathering included notable figures like Cheep Suksee from the Municipal Council, representatives from the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, and the Hua Hin Lions Club.

Nestled in the heart of Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin Health Park emerges as a holistic healthcare haven. Boasting a unique fusion of services, it seamlessly integrates BeWell Medical Centre and Spine Clinic with the culinary delights of Daddy Deli. A standout feature is the satellite clinic of Be Well Medical Center, an extension of its renowned facility at BelVida Estates, Hua Hin. Caring for both Thai and expatriate members, the Health Park ensures accessibility with its daily General Practitioner Family Doctor, delivering an extensive range of services, including:

Comprehensive General Practice Care

House Calls

Pharmacy and Laboratory Services

Care for Children and the Elderly

Chronic Disease Management

Health Checks and Preventive Medicine

The Health Park’s Spine Clinic, a trusted name in chiropractic and osteopathic treatments since 2019, takes centre stage, offering a repertoire of services for acute and chronic pain management. These include chiropractic services, physiotherapy, cupping and acupuncture, and osteopathy – all aimed at enhancing mobility, balance, and overall well-being, reported Hua Hin Today.

Beyond healthcare, Hua Hin Health Park enriches the local community with Daddy Deli, a trendy café-style restaurant that opens its doors early morning. This culinary gem complements the health services by providing a serene setting for visitors to savour coffee and delectable cuisine. Daddy Deli also offers a diverse range of products, from cold cuts and cheeses to bread and desserts, creating a perfect synergy of health and indulgence.

“Hua Hin Health Park is a testament to our commitment to holistic well-being. This innovative facility embodies the essence of comprehensive healthcare, bringing together medical expertise and a welcoming environment for our community.”