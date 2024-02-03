Hua Hin: Chatchai Market to get makeover

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

Hua Hin Municipality is set to transform Chatchai Market into a modern shopping haven.

Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul unveiled the grand plans during a pivotal meeting this Wednesday, January 31, attended by key figures and local entrepreneurs.

Gone are the days of chaos; the revamp aims to revolutionize the market’s layout and shopping experience. A meticulous redesign by the municipal engineering office will see 44 spacious stalls, each measuring 2 metres by 2 metres, dedicated to tantalising food, unique souvenirs, and local treasures.

Moreover, the makeover includes the introduction of separate male and female restrooms, dishwashing zones, delightful dining areas, and an upgraded electrical system complete with CCTV surveillance. Safety and organisation take centre stage, promising a seamless experience for both vendors and shoppers.

Traffic congestion around the market will be a thing of the past, as the municipality introduces a new traffic organisation plan, aligned with the 2023 parking regulation ordinance. A designated parking zone along Dechanuchit Road ensures hassle-free access, with a three-hour parking limit from 8.30am to 3.30pm, effective February 15, reported Hua Hin Today.

Market entrepreneurs are issued a stern yet necessary reminder to maintain the cleanliness and orderliness of their stalls, ensuring an unobstructed shopping and walking path for the public. The municipality will issue notices, and officials warn of strict measures if guidelines are violated.

In related news, in a meeting at the Chomsin Room of the Hua Hin Municipality Office on January 29, municipal authorities including Deputy Mayor Busaba Choksuchat discussed a sensational new landmark sculpture titled Man Fighting Shark.

This assembly marked a pivotal moment in the rejuvenation of a beloved public space. The proposed sculpture, destined for a prime spot in front of the Chao Pho-Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine near the downtown Hilton Hotel, promises to elevate the visual and cultural charm of the area.

In other news, the newly inaugurated dual-track train line on December 15 promises faster travel times and increased efficiency for Hua Hin’s commuters. Yet, confusion reigns among the public as they grapple with the distinction between this groundbreaking initiative and the upcoming high-speed train project.