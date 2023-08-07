Hua Hin airport upgrade to attract tourists and boost Thai economy

Photo courtesy of huahintoday.com

In a move poised to encourage tourism, Hua Hin Airport, operated by the Department of Airports (DoA), is set for a vast upgrade that will escalate it to international status, as confirmed by acting director Rattapol Charoenphon recently.

The Hua Hin Airport has already made significant strides towards this goal, extending its runway to reach a length of 2.1 kilometres and a width of 60 metres, thus facilitating the accommodation of Airbus A320 aircraft. Alongside this, the airport now boasts sufficient parking space for three such aircraft.

Presently, the sole airline providing a one-stop service between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai thrice weekly is Thai AirAsia. The aspiration, Rattapol revealed, is to stretch the airport’s capabilities far beyond this restriction and facilitate the handling of international flights.

To make this vision a reality, the DoA recognises the need to bolster safety measures around the airport. This necessitates several infrastructural expansions, including the enlargement of the traffic tunnel on Phetkasem Road – about 1 kilometre away from the airport, and a similar expansion for the airport train tunnel. The secure zone around the Hua Hin Airport will also go through significant improvements in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s standards.

As for the expansion project focused on safety features around the Hua Hin Airport, the DoA has identified a prospective company to handle the logistics. However, the green light from the Transport Ministry remains a requisite before any action can be taken, as the budget request must go through them before reaching the Budget Bureau. Once the proposal passes through all these steps and the contract is signed, the expansion is estimated to take a total of 600 days to reach completion.

While awaiting permission for this venture, the Hua Hin Airport administration is not idle. A study focusing on potential expansion options for the facilities is currently being conducted. Commercial airlines are being consulted, with meetings scheduled to familiarise the management with their concerns.

A report detailing all these findings is expected within the year, which will then be forwarded to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. The report is crucial, as its approval creates the pathway for the Hua Hin Airport operating license to be sanctioned, marking the facility’s international status.

In the past, a conference about the potential growth of the Hua Hin Airport was held by Aeronautical Radio of Thailand’s president Nopasit Chakpitak. He discussed in-depth how the airport could be remodelled to handle an increased number of aircraft. This proposal was made with the underlying goal of promoting tourism within the province.

Follow us on :













As it stands, Hua Hin Airport already deals with approximately 30,000 private jets annually, signalling its strong potential for growth reported Bangkok Post.

Offering insight into the potential impact of such an international upgrade, Wassana Srikanchana, the Hua Hin Cha Am Tourism Business Association’s president, gave an optimistic outlook. She stated the Hua Hin Airport, notably close to Bangkok as it is, holds immense potential as an international airport. According to Wassana, the creation of an international terminal in Hua Hin Airport will certainly attract tourists and effectively stimulate the economy of Prachuap Khiri Khan and its nearby Phetchaburi.