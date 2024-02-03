Housemaid betrays Thai woman’s trust, snatches gold jewelry

Photo courtesy of ASEAN Now

A 40 year old Thai woman claimed that her housemaid stole gold jewelry from her in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The Thai woman, known by her nickname Rung, who disclosed the shocking incident to The Pattaya News this Thursday, February 1, asserted that she fell prey to the cunning theft on January 31 at her Nong Prue residence. According to Rung, her 28 year old housemaid Phon made off with a staggering haul of over 600,000 baht worth of gold jewelry and even snatched Rung’s motorbike.

Rung, determined to seek justice, swiftly reported the shocking incident to the Nong Prue Police Station. Not stopping there, she also reached out to The Pattaya News, hoping to spread awareness and aid in the capture of the alleged culprit, reported ASEAN Now.

It is reported that Phon had been in Rung’s employ for a significant period of four to five months before the betrayal unfolded.

