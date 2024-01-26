House in Bangkok deemed to have supernatural powers up for sale

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A house in Bangkok, deemed to have supernatural powers, has garnered viral attention as it goes up for sale.

The supposedly supernatural house costs 33.3 million baht (US$934,500) and claims to see the past and future. Furthermore, allegedly, it can warn of potential dangers and make lottery predictions. A black hole is also claimed to be seen.

A Facebook post from the group Second-Hand Houses With Good Deals in Bangkok and its vicinity revealed the supernatural powers within the house and also explained the rules for living there.

The owner of the post revealed that there is a strange unexplainable energy inside the house, emphasising that no ghosts are involved. The house in question is located on Krung Thep Kritha Road with an area of 89 square metres.

The house comprises three bedrooms, two living rooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, two dressing rooms, and a storage room. There is also a parking space for two cars.

The Facebook post also stated that the protagonist has lived in the house for about 30 years and never thought of selling it because he has lived there all his life.

“This house has some strange energy, but I emphasise that there are no ghosts because no one has ever died in this house.”

The owner of the post revealed that he must sleep in the leftmost bedroom.

“The bed is on the far left side of the room. If you wake up at 3am naturally without setting an alarm, everything around you will change. The conditions in the bedroom will change.

“I saw a picture from my childhood at a location that I had visited many decades ago.”

Black hole

The owner of the post revealed that from 3am onwards, a large black hole on the wall of the room is visible even when the lights are turned off and it is completely dark.

“I have encountered this situation two to three times before. If you come into contact with this black hole, the presence of a strange energy could be felt. This strange energy is expected to be different for each person.

“For me, after I had been exposed to the black hole, I put my hands on the pillars of the house and could see some images of the past, like images of my parents and relatives. There were also certain sounds. They are memories of childhood that I may have forgotten about before this.”

The owner warns never to enter a black hole.

“You can only touch it but not go inside it because you may not be able to come back out again. I think it is a time portal between overlapping dimensions.

“If you sit with your eyes closed in the room, like meditating, you can also experience strange energies. At one point, the body heats up as if your soul were being sucked out of you.

The owner confessed that he had done this many times but was worried that his spirit would leave his body and never return, so he stopped, reported KhaoSod.

Future imaged

The owner of the Facebook post also revealed that images of the future could be seen, but only on occasion.

“The images that are seen in dreams are things that actually happen. Even the lottery numbers have been drawn before, but it depends on that person’s merit as well.”

He also believes that there is some kind of energy that warns family members of an event, for example, warning of any danger that might occur in the future.

Follow us on :













The Facebook post also mentions who the magical house may be suitable for:

People who want to experience supernatural powers that are not ghosts or spirits People who have magical powers within themselves. The house may help your inner power to awaken or increase it People who believe in magical powers Fortune tellers

The house is also available through a monthly rent of 330,000 baht negotiable. A contact number is also provided in the Facebook post.