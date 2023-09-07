House fire claims lives of 3 year old boy and his bedridden grandmother

Photo via Facebook/ Amarin TV.

A house fire claimed the lives of a three year old boy and his 68 year old bedridden grandmother in the central province of Lopburi.

The Kok Samrong Police Station officers yesterday, September 6, summoned firefighters to the scene in the Kok Samrong district of Lopburi province. Upon arrival at the scene officers met the house owner, 21 year old Angkana, screaming for help in front of the house.

Angkana informed the police that her son was still inside the house and urged the firefighters to extinguish the flame as quickly as possible. The team spent 30 minutes to control the fire but unfortunately, they could not save the lives of the child and his grandmother.

Officers discovered the lifeless bodies of three year old Kawin and 68 year old Choosri.

Angkana explained to officers that the three of them lived together at the residence. Angkana revealed that she went out to buy noodles for Choosri but was worried that her son might wander out of the house during her absence, so she locked the door and tied the door handle tightly.

While she was away, she learned from a neighbour that her house was on fire. She rushed back home on her motorcycle but the house was already blazing.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident reported to Channel 3 that the fire started in a bedroom and quickly spread throughout the residence. Many locals attempted to extinguish the blaze but they were unable to put it out.

The cause of the fire had not yet been identified. Officers are now investigating evidence left in the house to ascertain the fire’s cause to prevent another incident.

In a separate incident, another fire was reported yesterday at a warehouse in the Soi Vibhavadi 22 in Bangkok. The warehouse suffered severe damage in the blaze, but fortunately, there was no loss of life in this incident. However, two firefighters were injured while attempting to control the blaze.

