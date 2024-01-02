House committee to inspect Land Bridge project impact on local

An investigative committee from the House is set to make a field visit to Chumphon and Ranong, the designated development areas for the much-anticipated Land Bridge megaproject. The committee’s objective is to garner insights into the project’s potential repercussions on local communities, according to an anonymous source.

Presided over by Pheu Thai MP for Phayao, Wisut Chainaroon, the committee has elicited input from relevant agencies about the project with a keen interest in achieving a comprehensive and informed understanding of the megaproject, the source revealed.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning anticipates the Land Bridge project, which proposes a novel logistics transport network that links the Pacific and Indian oceans via seaports, rail systems, and road systems, will significantly bolster the country’s competitiveness and stimulate economic growth along its route.

The Internal Security Operations Command, however, underscored the importance of a rigorous study on national security implications. The designated areas for the megaproject could morph into strategic locations in times of military conflict.

A member of the House committee from the principal opposition Move Forward Party also aired concerns about national security implications. They fear that if investors from a single country are granted the right to manage the project’s seaports, they might permit warships to dock for maintenance services, thus posing a potential threat to national security. An official from the navy responded to these concerns, stating that any warship activity at the ports would necessitate diplomatic procedures and be governed by contractual agreements.

The Thai Shipowners’ Association (TSA) has highlighted a significant omission in a Land Bridge report compiled by state agencies. The report failed to mention that container ships are not the sole type of vessel used in shipping. The TSA pointed out that container ships are not fit for specific types of cargo, such as grain. This oversight could result in an incomplete analysis of the project, the TSA warned.

Studies conducted by Chulalongkorn University and the National Economic and Social Development Council have hinted that the projected economic benefits of the Land Bridge megaproject might be overstated. The source assured that the forthcoming field visit to Chumphon and Ranong would provide valuable insights, which would be included in the committee’s report to be presented to the House, reported Bangkok Post.