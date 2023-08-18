Employee treatment: Hotel manager suspended for cruelty to grieving worker

Photo courtesy of the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort.

Following a social media uproar about an employee being denied leave during her mother’s final days, a renowned hotel has suspended the manager involved, known as Kob, pending an internal investigation into employee treatment within the workforce. The management also expressed condolences to the grieving employee.

A Facebook post showing chat messages between the worker and her supervisor sparked outrage online. When the employee requested time off to care for her dying mother, her supervisor, Kob, refused, asserting that regardless of the situation, the employee must come back to work. Tragically, her mother passed away, prompting the supervisor not only to display indifference but also to ask whether she planned to resign. If settled, she could write her letter of resignation.

This harsh employee treatment incident has sparked conversations about the shocking treatment of staff in the wake of her mother’s death, and what the law offers in the protection of workers’ rights, reported Sanook.

The hotel in question, the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort, responded via a Facebook post addressing the situation, stating…

“We have suspended the person involved from the resort in the light of the incident that has turned into a social media wave and has been widely reported in online media throughout yesterday. At the same time, we are investigating the behaviour of this manager.

“One of our colleagues has just tragically lost her mother. We deeply regret the loss and are ready to support her and her family through this tough and tragic period. They are not alone. All of us at the resort are willing to offer our strength and commitment in every situation during this trying time.

“The well-being of our colleagues and all our staff is deeply ingrained in our organisational culture. We adhere to the principles and practises of IHG Hotels & Resorts, which focus on support and actively doing what’s right with care and sincerity. These principles are our beacon, guiding our behaviour and every effort and intention of ours.”