Hotel maid arrested in Patong for snatching 140,000 baht from foreign guests

A Swiss man and two Cyprus nationals found money missing from their rooms at Patong, Phuket on December 27 last year.

The man reported to Patong Police that US$700 (24,600 baht) had gone missing from his room at The Great Hotel on Sirirat Road, Patong, Kathu District. Two more similar incidents were subsequently reported on January 6 by Konstantnos and Michajis Marinou from Cyprus. They told police that they lost 55,000 baht each.

From investigations, officers found a hotel maid, 27 year old Hla Hla Win from Myanmar, displaying suspicious behaviour. The maid tried to hide when she saw the police. The woman was arrested on January 11 at a house on Soi Nanai 1, Patong. The hotel maid confessed to stealing 140,000 baht in total, reported Patong Police.

Win stated that she had used the money to purchase jewellery at various stores. Two golden necklaces, two bracelets, and two gold rings totalling 106.4 grammes were seized, reported Phuket News.

The hotel maid was taken to the police station and charged accordingly.

In related news, a 29 year old transgender woman made her escape via South Pattaya Road after snatching a 300,000 baht gold necklace from a Chinese tourist on Christmas Day last year. Yu Chao, a 36 year old Chinese tourist, was left stunned.

In the early hours of December 25, near Wat Chai, he encountered a transgender woman offering companionship. Little did he know, this encounter would cost him dearly.

In other news, a Thai man stole 88 gold necklaces from Yaowarat Krungthep Gold Shop in Lotus’s supermarket in the Fang district in the northern province of Chiang Mai on November 28 last year. Each gold necklace was worth 200,000 to 500,000 baht causing losses of at least 17 million baht.

The thief stole 88 gold necklaces from four trays spending only one minute before fleeing the supermarket on his motorcycle. He did not have any weapons and did not injure any employees during the robbery.