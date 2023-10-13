Hospital reunion: Patient cheered up by former nursing school classmates

Photo: Sanook

A patient in a hospital, typically a place associated with discomfort, was found cheerfully surrounded by a group of radiant nurses, causing quite a hospital reunion stir. The patient, a young man, and these nurses share a unique bond – they were all classmates in nursing school, where the majority were female students. The young man was not just one of the few male students but was the only male in their class, which naturally led him to be popular among his peers.

In school, he was known for his kind nature, always ready to lend a hand. Whenever a task required physical strength, he would step up, providing a sense of relief to his female peers. As such, it was no surprise that he was the most popular person in the class. Whenever his classmates discovered something tasty, they would think of him and buy it for him.

After graduation, everyone went their separate ways. However, when news of his hospitalisation due to an illness reached his former classmates, many of them, who were working as nurses in the same hospital, came to visit without prior appointments. Consequently, his hospital room was filled with dozens of women in white uniforms, causing the patient to beam as if half his illness had already subsided following this unprecedented hospital reunion. Other patients looked on with evident envy, reported Sanook.

There were speculations about what his girlfriend might think about him being surrounded by so many female nurses. To this, the young man responded with a touch of frustration, “I was quite popular with the girls in school, but why haven’t I found a girlfriend after so many years since graduation?” The unexpected hospital reunion made him reminisce about his student days when he was constantly surrounded by beauty. At least he still had an abundance of it around him almost all the time.

