Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines operates double daily flights to Bangkok

Photo courtesy of ch-aviation

Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) is offering two daily flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok to cater for the growing demand over the Lunar New Year festivities and beyond.

From Hong Kong’s bustling airport, GBA’s flight HB281 takes off at 8.30am, landing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport near Bangkok by 10.30am.

A second daytime flight jets off with HB283 departing at 3pm, reaching the Thai capital city at 5pm. Meanwhile, jetting from Bangkok, HB282 soars out at 11.35am, touching down in Hong Kong at 3.30pm.

The night schedule is looked after by flight HB284, lifting off from Thailand at 6pm and landing in Hong Kong by 10pm.

To celebrate this aviation extravaganza, GBA is throwing open the gates of opportunity with special fares until March 31. Fly roundtrip between Bangkok and Hong Kong for a mere 2,100 baht each when booking for two or more passengers.

This stellar promotion covers flights departing Bangkok during various periods: February 2 to 12, February 19 to April 5, April 9 to 11, April 15 to May 3, and May 7 to June 30. Valid for pairs of jet-setters, these tickets grant a seven-day escape, complete with 7 kilogrammes carry-on baggage and a 20 kilogrammes check-in baggage allowance for each flight, reported Travel News Asia.

Since its takeoff in July 2022, GBA has been soaring high, connecting Hong Kong with destinations like Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), and Manila.

Follow us on :













In related news, Thai Airways has taken legal action against a passenger who criticised the airline’s decision to divert a Bangkok-Melbourne flight to Sydney due to adverse weather conditions. The airline asserts that the crew followed international safety and security standards and seeks to protect its reputation and that of its personnel.

Thai Airways addressed the uproar caused by a passenger’s complaints about a captain’s decision to change a flight’s landing destination from Melbourne to Sydney. The airline announced on February 1 that it was pursuing legal steps to defend its rights and those of its employees affected by the incident on flight TG 465 on January 28.