Hong Kong traveller confronts alleged mainland Chinese thief on Bangkok flight

A Hong Kong traveller accused a mainland Chinese passenger of attempting an in-flight theft after allegedly finding the man searching his suitcase for cash on a flight bound for Bangkok.

The traveller recorded the confrontation, which was later posted and shared widely on social media. He said it was the second time in just two months that he had encountered a theft on a flight.

According to the traveller, the alleged thief removed his suitcase from the overhead compartment, took it to his own seat and opened it to search for cash. The traveller said he noticed what was happening and confronted him.

After the flight landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the traveller contacted officials and accompanied the alleged thief to police, insisting on pursuing the matter.

While being escorted to police, the alleged thief asked whether reporting the incident would be a waste of time. The traveller refused to drop the matter and told him to keep walking so police could handle it.

The alleged thief then offered to pay for anything the traveller had lost. The traveller and officials responded by pointing to police waiting nearby.

The alleged thief denied stealing anything and suggested that he may simply have picked up the wrong suitcase, arguing that the traveller had not actually lost anything.

The traveller rejected the explanation, saying his suitcase looked completely different from the alleged thief’s. He also said his money was already visible and accused the man of trying, but failing, to steal it.

The confrontation continued when the traveller asked whether the alleged thief was from China. The man confirmed that he was. The traveller then told him, “You have lost face for Chinese people abroad.”

The alleged thief again denied taking anything and called the complaint a waste of time. The traveller said he had time and argued that the man could otherwise steal from someone else next time.

At the time of reporting, the outcome after the police referral remains unclear.

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