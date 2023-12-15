Hong Kong police offer 4 million baht rewards for overseas dissidents

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Hong Kong police raised eyebrows by doubling the stakes, offering staggering rewards of HK$1 million (4 million baht) for information on five more local dissidents currently residing overseas.

This controversial move amplifies the ongoing news of the authorities resorting to bounties in their pursuit of pro-democracy activists.

At a press briefing yesterday, December 14, Chief Superintendent Li Kwai-wah of the police national security department announced the move.

“All of them, who have already fled overseas, have continued to commit offences under the National Security Law that seriously endanger national security.”

The alleged transgressions under the sweeping law, imposed by Beijing in 2020, encompass grave charges such as inciting secession, subversion, and colluding with foreign forces to jeopardise national security, according to Li.

Among the targeted dissidents are familiar names like Simon Cheng, Frances Hui, and Joey Siu, all accused of betraying their country through actions such as advocating for sanctions against Hong Kong officials.

Defending their controversial move, the Security Bureau issued a separate statement.

“The National Security Law has extraterritorial effect. The police have the responsibility to pursue those who have allegedly committed offences under the National Security Law outside Hong Kong.”

This development comes in the wake of a similar move in July, when authorities put HK$ 1 million bounties on eight democracy activists living abroad. The international community, including the United States, Australia, and Britain—countries where some of the accused activists now reside—strongly condemned the tactic. Washington went as far as calling it a dangerous precedent, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













The heightened tension surrounding these bounties underscores the global implications of Hong Kong’s relentless pursuit of dissidents, raising questions about the limits of the National Security Law and its extraterritorial reach.

Critics argue that such bounty tactics not only escalate tensions but also potentially endanger the lives of those targeted, as well as the individuals providing information. The international community watches closely as Hong Kong navigates the delicate balance between maintaining national security and respecting fundamental rights, leaving many to wonder what shocking twist awaits in this high-stakes pursuit of overseas dissidents.