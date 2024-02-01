Hong Kong introduces diagonal crossings in Sha Tin

The Hong Kong government rolled out a measure allowing diagonal pedestrian crossings at selected intersections.

The first pilot project, initiated yesterday, January 31, can be found at the bustling junction of Sha Kok Road and Yat Tai Street in Sha Tin. This move, aimed at streamlining foot traffic, has garnered applause from citizens eager to slash their waiting time at traffic lights.

At the Sha Kok Road and Yat Tai Street intersection, a surge of pedestrians has been spotted traversing the road diagonally. The implementation of diagonal crossing has been met with resounding approval, eliminating the frustrating wait for traffic lights that often extends to several minutes. Many pedestrians, seizing the opportunity, now briskly cross the intersection, bypassing multiple traffic light cycles and saving substantial time.

The successful implementation of the diagonal pedestrian crossings at Sha Kok Road and Yat Tai Street has prompted authorities to announce plans for another diagonal crossing venture in Tsim Sha Tsui. The bustling intersection of Carnarvon Road and Granville Road is slated to implement this innovative measure by mid-year, reported Dimsum Daily HK.

The Transport Department pledges a vigilant monitoring of the pilot projects at both locations over the coming months. They will consider feedback from pedestrians and drivers, evaluating the effectiveness of diagonal crossing and exploring avenues for further enhancements.

The introduction of diagonal crossing is a strategic move by the government to elevate pedestrian mobility and efficiency at intersections. It forms part of an ongoing commitment to enhance transportation infrastructure.

