Hong Kong investment spurs expansion in Thai manufacturing and logistics

Thailand is attracting the attention of Hong Kong-based investment companies keen to establish manufacturing and logistic firms within its borders, revealed Thai trade representative Nalinee Taveesin. This follows a recent dialogue with Ronald Ho, the director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Southeast Asia and South Asia, in Bangkok. The two nations have long enjoyed a prosperous relationship in trade, investment, and tourism, Nalinee noted.

The discussion served as an extension to an earlier visit by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Hong Kong, aimed at engaging potential investors. The meeting centred around exchanging key information and fortifying trading ties. With the ebb of Covid-19, Hong Kong is exploring avenues to broaden its market into ASEAN, including Thailand. It is estimated that around 30 companies are keen to invest and establish production bases and logistic systems in Thailand.

This collaboration promises to be beneficial for Thai businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups. It will help them secure channels for product distribution and foster knowledge development in many areas, including e-commerce.

Ronald Ho also extended an invitation to the 61 year old prime minister to attend the upcoming Asian Financial Forum in Beijing in January.

In a separate meeting, Nalinee also engaged with Kevin Yang, chairman of the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, to explore opportunities to promote Thai silk. Yang proposed that Thailand showcase the unique stories of its silk to the world, demonstrating its versatile use in not just clothing, but also in home decor and furniture through exhibitions. He further suggested that the design of Thai silk apparel should be less formal to appeal to the younger demographic.

“Hong Kong is a bridge connecting China with the rest of the world,” Nalinee stated. “Hong Kong is also known as a financial and investment hub and a centre of international trade, goods and human resources.”

She also highlighted that the trade value between Thailand and Hong Kong last year stood at approximately US$11.8 billion, reported Bangkok Post.

