Hong Kong arrests Japanese man carrying cannabis from Bangkok

A Japanese man has been charged after Hong Kong Customs allegedly found about 22 kilogrammes of cannabis flower in his luggage when he arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on a flight from Bangkok on July 3.

Hong Kong Customs said officers inspected the 57 year old’s baggage after his arrival and discovered the suspected cannabis concealed inside a suitcase. Officers also found 98 alternative smoking products in his trouser pocket.

The seized items reportedly have an estimated black market value of HK$4 million (around 17 million baht).

The accused has been charged with trafficking and illegally importing alternative smoking products. He was scheduled to appear before the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts yesterday, July 6.

Hong Kong Customs warned travellers not to carry or transport items for other people without knowing their contents. Under Hong Kong law, trafficking in dangerous drugs (Dangerous Drugs Ordinance) carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment, while illegally importing alternative smoking products is punishable by a HK$2 million fine and up to seven years’ imprisonment.

The case comes as several countries continue tightening inspections of passengers arriving from Thailand.

Previously, a Thai airline crew member was arrested in Australia for attempting to smuggle heroin into the country after officers detected the drug concealed in her luggage lining at Melbourne Airport.

In another similar case, a French woman was arrested for drug possession, including Butanediol and steroid tablets, upon her arrival at Perth International Airport in Australia from Thailand.