Honesty prevails: Seafood restaurant staff’s noble act returns lost fortune to tourists

In a heartwarming twist of fate, a group of tourists, seemingly from the Middle East, narrowly escaped a financial catastrophe after leaving behind a bag loaded with 9,275 Dirhams and 105 US Dollars, totalling around 100,000 baht at the renowned Moom Aroi seafood restaurant in the Na Kluea area.

On the evening of December 13, two women and two men unintentionally left their fortunes under table number 192. The heroes of this tale emerge in the form of Moom Aroi’s dedicated staff, specifically Sonya Kayandee, a waitress from Myanmar. Discovering the forgotten treasure the next day, Sonya promptly reported the find to the restaurant director.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was confirmed that the bag indeed belonged to the tourists who had dined the previous night. Astonishingly, despite the substantial sum, no one had reached out to reclaim the lost currency. Demonstrating commendable ethics, the restaurant decided to entrust the bag to the local authorities in the hope that the police could reunite the money with its rightful owners.

On December 15, the bag found its way to the Bang Lamung Police Station, where an investigating officer expressed gratitude for the rare display of honesty. Armed with CCTV evidence, the officer pledged to track down the tourists and facilitate the reunion with their lost funds, reported Pattaya Mail.

