Honesty prevails: Motorcycle taxi rider returns lost 100,000 baht cash found on road to owner in Nonthaburi

A motorcycle taxi rider in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok found 100,000 baht in cash on the road and returned it to its owner. The provincial governor is preparing the reward for the rider’s good deed.

KhaoSod reporters interviewed the motorcycle taxi rider, 48 year old Akkadate “Toey” Jittayasothorn, today about the incident that occurred at noon on Thursday, April 27.

Toey revealed that he and three friends were sitting at their motorcycle taxi shelter in front of the Government Lottery Office and spotted a stack of money falling from a brown envelope that a woman on a motorcycle taxi was carrying.

Toey rushed to pick up the money and immediately alerted the taxi rider to stop. The rider, who heard Toey’s shout, stopped not far from where the money was found. He then returned the money to the woman who was in shock and received the money back with trembling hands.

To express her gratitude, the woman gave Toey and his friends 100 baht each. Toey said he refused the money at first but his friend urged him to take it as the woman was willing to offer.

Toey mentioned that he did not know the exact amount of money but reckoned it was about 100,000 baht. When asked about his decision to return the money, Toey explained that he had no intention to steal the money because he thought the money was important to the woman. Toey said…

“I am not rich but I do not have a difficult life. She might have withdrawn the money from the bank for some important matter. If she lost it, she could have been in trouble.”

KhaoSod reported that Toey’s act of honesty and integrity caught the attention of Nonthaburi Provincial Governor, Sutee Thongyaem. The governor expressed his desire to reward Toey for his honesty.

There are numerous reports about cheating, scheming, and robbing, taxi drivers but there are still many stories about others for their honesty and kindness.

In another related news story in Pattaya, a motorcycle taxi rider, Nonglak Prakobsap, returned a lost wallet containing 13,700 baht in cash to an American tourist. Nonglak revealed that she saw the wallet on the ground and guessed it belonged to her last foreign customer. She had given the tourist a free ride because he had lost his wallet and did not have money to pay for the ride.

Nonglak handed the wallet to the police who checked the cards in the wallet and confirmed that it was Nonglak’s last passenger. The officers contacted the foreigner who picked up the wallet the next day and expressed his appreciation for Nonglak’s help.